Slocan region in Interior B.C. evacuated due to multiple wildfires

Multiple wildfires have forced the evacuation of the village of Slocan, B.C. and hundreds of surrounding properties.

A statement from the Regional District of Central Kootenay says a warming and drying trend in the region means fires in the area 370 kilometres east of Kelowna are expected to see more activity.

The statement says the unique topography of the area presents, "significant direct attack safety challenges," and that projected fire behaviour led officials to recommend the evacuation order.

It covers all 208 properties in the village and 309 properties in the surrounding area.

The BC Wildfire Service says 128 firefighters are responding to the 10 wildfires within the Slocan Lake Complex.

A statement online says crews are digging and using chainsaws to establish control lines in areas where heavy machinery can’t operate.

Several fires are classified as out of control in the area, including the Komonko Creek and Aylwin Creek wildfires which have burned a total of 29 square kilometres

There are 372 wildfires burning in British Columbia as of Sunday, 177 of which the BC Wildfire Service classifies as out of control.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press