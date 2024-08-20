Sloth virus: What is Oropouche disease and are there symptoms?

Oropouche has been called the "sloth virus" because it is believed to be carried by pale-throated sloths - EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP

A little-known virus known as ‘sloth fever’ is spreading rapidly in South America and has already been reported in several countries in Europe.

Brazil’s health ministry sounded the alarm over the spread of Oropouche virus (Orov) in June, and more than 10,000 cases of Oropouche virus have been reported so far this year, including at least 19 in Europe.

The first deaths from oropouche – two young women from Brazil – have already been confirmed, and the virus has also been linked to stillbirths and birth defects.

Some scientists fear a re-run of the devastating Zika outbreak that swept across the Americas in 2015 and 2016, but what do we know about oropouche and its spread?

What is Oropouche?

Oropouche is an arboviral disease – an infection caused by a group of viruses that are spread to people by the bite of infected arthropods such as mosquitoes or ticks.

Viruses like Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya are all part of the same family.

Where did it come from?

Oropouche has been called the “sloth virus” because it is believed to be carried by pale-throated sloths, as well as non-human primates and rodents, which serve as natural hosts for the virus.

The strain behind the recent outbreak was first spotted in the tiny village of Oropouche, in Trinidad and Tobago, back in 1955.

Five years later a sloth was found to be carrying Oropouche during the construction of the Belém-Brasília highway.

Within a year, people in the area were struck down by Oropouche fever.

Since then, around 30 outbreaks have been reported, all of them centred on the Amazon basin.

A diagram showing the link between sloths, insects, the oropouche virus and humans

How is it spread?

Oropouche is spread primarily by a tiny midge found across the Americas called culicoides paraensis. It can also be spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Experts believe the virus is spreading further than the Amazon because of climate change and urbanisation.

To date, there is no evidence of human-to-human Oropouche virus transmission, though the Brazilian health authorities are investigating whether it can pass from mother to child.

What are the symptoms?

Most cases of Oropouche are mild, with symptoms similar to Dengue fever, including a headache, body pains, nausea, and rash.

Some people may also experience gastrointestinal symptoms and sensitivity to light.

Patients typically develop a fever three to eight days after infection, and symptoms typically last less than a week but can occasionally reoccur.

How dangerous is it?

The virus can also have more severe effects including meningitis and encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain.

It is estimated that fewer than four per cent of patients will develop neurological symptoms.

Late last month, Brazil reported the world’s first deaths from the virus after two women in their twenties succumbed to the illness in the northeastern state of Bahia.

A major cause for concern among scientists are oropouche’s potential links to stillbirths and birth defects such as microcephaly, and Brazil’s health ministry has urged doctors to closely monitor pregnant mothers who are infected with the virus.

What treatment is there?

Although oropouche has been known about for decades, relatively little is known about the virus.

There are currently no specific antiviral treatments or vaccines available.

Treatment for symptoms can include rest, fluids, and the use of medicines to reduce pain and fever.

Most of the previous outbreaks have been centred on the Amazon basin - Robert Harding/Alamy Stock Photo

Where has it been transmitted?

More than 8,000 cases of Oropouche were reported in Latin America between January 1 and August 1.

So far, the majority of cases have been reported in Brazil, but the virus has also been detected in Bolivia, Colombia and Peru.

Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health of Cuba first reported Oropouche cases on May 27. Since then a total of 74 cases have been confirmed – the majority of them in the provinces of Santiago de Cuba and Songo La Maya.

Florida has reported 11 travel-related cases this year, according to the state health department.

Are there cases in Europe?

Spain, Italy and Germany reported infections in numerous patients who had recently travelled to Cuba and Brazil, where outbreaks of the virus have caused health ministries to sound the alarm.

In June and July, a total of 15 imported infections were reported in Spain, as well as five in Italy and two in Germany, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

To date, there have been no confirmed cases in the UK.

