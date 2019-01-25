Sloths! Penguins! and All the Other Adorable Additions to Expect at Puppy Bowl 2019

This year all of the pup participants — the biggest group yet — got a doggy DNA test

Puppy Bowl is celebrating its 15th year of fluff on the field – and to celebrate, they’re bringing an unprecedented amount of cuteness to the competition.

Like games past, the 2019 Puppy Bowl will feature dozens of adorable, adoptable baby dogs from shelters all across North America.

The puppies will be divided into Team Ruff and Team Fluff to compete for the the Chewy.com “Lombarky” trophy at Geico stadium. The dog with the most touchdowns will receive the Most Valuable Puppy (MVP) award, but really all the canines are winners: The Puppy Bowl has a 100 percent adoption rate for all of their pooch participants.

“Rufferee” Dan Schachner will once again call the shots on the field, along with his trusty co-ref Shirley the rescue sloth. The Puppy Bowl is bringing back all the fan favorites for Puppy Bowl XV, but aficionados will also get to enjoy array of new features this year.

Shirley the rescue sloth is planning to bring along backup —a group of lovable baby sloths from Costa Rica’s Toucan Rescue Ranch sanctuary — to help her make calls. Capybaras, baby porcupines and baby kangaroos are all slated to appear on the sidelines as well this year.

All of the puppy players have undergone a Wisdom Panel doggy DNA test in order to inform viewers about which breeds comprise each cute pooch. And 2019’s match will be the biggest yet, with more dogs than ever before – all of which are new to the game. Some of the players have traveled from Puerto Rico to participate, while othes were able to make the big game thanks to a little celebrity help from animal lovers including Lisa Vanderpump and Gus Kenworthy.

The adorable action is all happening on Sunday, February 3 at 3 p.m ET/12 p.m. PT on Animal Planet.