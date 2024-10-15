Slotkin & Rogers give closing statements in U.S. Senate debate
After a dozen questions over the course of an hour, both Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers gave their final pleas to voters during the WXYZ U.S. Senate debate.
The former president instigated a mispronunciation mystery after speaking in the Grand Canyon State on Sunday.
The former president reportedly lashed out about donors not appreciating him at the dinner, according to 'The New York Times'
Donald Trump’s latest turn toward fascist rhetoric appears to have left one CNN anchor struggling to pick her jaw up off the floor.On Monday’s broadcast of the network’s This Morning show, Kasie Hunt appeared to repeatedly stammer and pause while discussing with panelists the Republican candidate’s growing tendency in recent days to refer to his political opponents as “the enemy within.”“He’s saying that these people should be handled by the National Guard or the military. Um… what…? I mean, I t
JD Vance couldn’t muster up a defense of Donald Trump’s repeated mischaracterizations of migrant issues in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, so he resorted to a familiar one for a successful author: semantics.This Week host Martha Raddatz questioned Vance about Trump’s Springfield, Ohio-esque assailment of the town and the subsequent pushback by its Republican mayor Mike Coffman. Trump had claimed the city was “conquered” by Venezuelan gangs, while Coffman said Trump’s descriptions “have been grossly
"My wife and I had a very much wanted pregnancy. Unfortunately, she miscarried, but it did not pass on its own. She needed an abortion to get it out. LUCKILY, we live in a state (California) that still grants women the right to their bodies."
‘It’s just chaos, absolute chaos,’ one person said while stuck at Calhoun Ranch hours after the former president exited the stage
After the network announced that the vice president would sit down for an interview, Trump raged on social media
“I’m normally a voice of calm, and I’m here not as a voice of calm today," Obama-era Justice Department official Neal Katyal told MSNBC's Jen Psaki.
The armed sovereign citizen who was arrested Saturday outside a Trump rally in Coachella, California offered a bizarre reason for what he was doing there.Vem Miller—who local officials initially implied was “probably” trying to assassinate former president Donald Trump—claimed that he is actually “very close” with the Republican nominee’s family.“I've talked to Don Jr., I've talked to Eric Trump,” he said, in a video posted to conservative-friendly streaming site Rumble. “I know a lot of people
“Do you notice a trend here?” asked Ayman Mohyeldin.
Politico White House reporter Daniel Lippman joins CNN’s Victor Blackwell to discuss why he believes former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric has gotten darker after Trump suggested violence while addressing what appeared to be a heckler during his California rally.
Kamala Harris’ campaign has sent a warning to Americans after Donald Trump suggested the U.S. military should be used on citizens who disagreed with him in an interview on Sunday, calling liberals “the enemy from within” and claiming they posed more of a threat than migrants.The vice president’s campaign said on Sunday that Trump’s comments, combined with his past rhetoric about expanding his presidential power, “should alarm every American who cares about their freedom and security.” Fox News’
A local newspaper in Missouri wrote a scathing rebuke of the state’s Sen. Josh Hawley, calling the populist Republican “quite possibly the worst sitting senator in America right now.”In an op-ed endorsing Hawley’s Democratic challenger, Lucas Kunce, the editorial board of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch admonished the Missouri Republican primarily for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.The editorial board wrote that Hawley had a “singular role in spurring the violence” on Jan. 6. According
Vem Miller, a Las Vegas resident, was charged with possession of a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine ahead of Trump's rally Saturday.
Saturday Night Live mocked Donald Trump’s refusal to do another debate and instead had him face off with Kamala Harris in Family Feud. With Kenan Thompson as emcee Steve Harvey, the cold open brought back the election-season regulars: Maya Rudolph as Harris, joined by her “family” of Andy Samberg as Doug Emhoff, Jim Gaffigan as …
The Trump camp is facing backlash for what critics say are increasingly fascist overtones at the Republican candidate’s events.Examining footage from a Trump rally in Saginaw, Michigan on Oct. 4, USA Today reports that almost a dozen GOP supporters were seen holding up placards emblazoned with the slogan “Reclaim America.”The wording is well-known in certain circles for its associations with Patriot Front, a Texan neo-Nazi organization currently facing at least two high-profile lawsuits for atta
Two Georgia election workers are pushing to collect their $146 million defamation judgment against Rudy Giuliani, but the former New York City mayor is digging in amid an array of financial troubles. Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who became a centerpiece of Giuliani’s baseless mass voter fraud accusations following the 2020 election, have asked a…
The California Coastal Commission denied a request to allow SpaceX to increase its number of launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base to 50 a year.
Barry Diller criticized the super-wealthy who ignore Donald Trump's character flaws and support him because they think he'll make them even richer.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Sunday proposed hiring 10,000 additional Border Patrol agents and giving them a $10,000 retention and signing bonus, after he derailed a bipartisan bill earlier this year that included funding for more border personnel.