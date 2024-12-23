Slovak PM Meets With Putin on Visit to Moscow

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a visit to Moscow on Sunday, December 22, according to the Kremlin.

Fico said on Facebook that his trip to Moscow was a result of prior discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who he said was “against any transit of gas through Ukraine to our territory.”

Transport of Russian gas to Slovakia through Ukraine is expected to halt from January 1, 2025, after the current five-year contract expires, according to TASS.

They also discussed the possibility of an “early peaceful end of the war” in Ukraine, Fico said.

The two leaders previously met in 2016, according to TASS.

Fico survived an assassination attempt on May 15, in which he was shot. Credit: Kremlin via Storyful