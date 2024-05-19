Slovakia PM attacker 'may not have been lone wolf'

Gianluca Avagnina - BBC News
·3 min read

The man suspected of attempting to assassinate Prime Minister Robert Fico may not have been working alone, Slovakia's interior minister says.

A team is investigating the possibility Wednesday’s attack was not carried out by a “lone wolf”, as previously believed, Matus Sutaj Estok told reporters on Sunday.

Mr Fico’s life is no longer in danger following hours of surgery, but the 59-year-old still requires intensive care, his deputy said earlier.

On Saturday, the man charged with his attempted murder was placed in custody until his trial.

The alleged assailant has not been formally named, but Slovak reports have widely identified him as 71-year-old Juraj Cintula from the town of Levice.

Local media have described him as a poet who has been involved in political organisations with various ideologies.

In a press conference on Sunday, Mr Estok said an investigation team had been set up, which would also look into whether the suspect “was operating in a certain group of people who might have incited and supported each other”.

He said this was based on information from the intelligence services, including that two hours after the attack, and after the suspect had been detained, his Facebook and communication history was deleted.

The day after the attempted assassination, Mr Estok had told a news conference the suspect had acted alone and previously taken part in anti-government protests.

Earlier on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak said Mr Fico's life was no longer in danger.

Mr Kalinak told reporters his condition still required intensive care, but that "the worst we feared at least for now has passed".

"We can consider his condition stable with a positive prognosis," he said outside the hospital where Mr Fico is being treated in the city of Banska Bystrica, "We all feel a bit more relaxed now."

He added that Mr Fico would stay at Banska Bystrica for the moment, with a transfer not possible in the near future due to his condition.

The prime minister was shot at close range as he was greeting supporters after a government meeting in the small town of Handlova.

Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said that if one of the shots "went just a few centimetres higher, it would have hit the prime minister's liver".

The attack has left Slovakia deeply shocked. On Thursday, Slovakia's outgoing President Zuzana Caputova appealed for calm and invited all party leaders to a meeting to discuss political tension.

Mr Fico returned to power in Slovakia after elections last September, at the head of a populist-nationalist coalition.

The political climate in the country has since turned particularly hostile - although the divisions date back to at least 2018, when a journalist investigating high-level corruption claims was murdered.

Mr Fico was forced to step down then, amid giant protests.

His re-election was a major comeback achieved on a platform that included promises to end military aid to Kyiv and veto Ukraine's Nato ambitions, as well as other talk more reminiscent of Moscow than Brussels.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Suspect in assassination attempt on Slovak PM may not have been 'lone wolf', minister says

    Officials in Slovakia are investigating whether the attacker who shot the prime minister was not a "lone wolf". The interior minister Matus Sutaj Estok issued the update on Sunday, after the suspect was previously believed to be a "lone wolf". Robert Fico's condition is no longer life-threatening but is still very serious, his team said on Sunday.

  • Slovakia PM ‘stable but still serious’ after second surgery in two days following assassination attempt

    Deputy prime minister Robert Kalinak says Fico’s state is still ‘very serious’

  • Slovakia's Prime Minister Fico still in serious condition

    STORY: Following an assassination attempt earlier in the week, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico remains in serious condition but has stabilized.That's according to officials on Saturday (May 18).Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak."The yesterday's surgery was successful. This is the why reason his condition is still stable. This is very important for us. No other predictions."The 59-year-old prime minister was shot at five times at point-blank range on Wednesday in an attack that sent shockwaves through Europe.On Friday, he underwent a two-hour operation that improved prospects for his recovery.However, he still faces a "big risk" of complications, Kalinak said.:: May 15, 2024The suspect, identified as Juraj C., acted alone and was detained on the spot, according to the Interior Minister.He was charged with attempted murder and will remain in custody pending an investigation, the Slovak Specialized Criminal Court ruled on Saturday.The decision is subject to appeal.While some communication with the premier is taking place, Kalinak said there was no need to formally take over Fico's official duties.About 100 Fico supporters gathered on Saturday outside the hospital where the premier is being treated.Since returning for a fourth time as prime minister last October, Fico has shifted policy quickly in what opposition critics called a power grab. His government has scaled back support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, and is revamping the public broadcaster amid concern from critics about media freedom.

  • Slovak PM Fico no longer in immediate danger but condition serious

    Slovak&nbsp;Prime&nbsp;Minister Robert Fico&nbsp;is&nbsp;no&nbsp;longer&nbsp;in immediate danger but&nbsp;still&nbsp;in&nbsp;a serious condition,&nbsp;his deputy&nbsp;said&nbsp;on Sunday, four&nbsp;days after&nbsp;an assassination attempt that sent shockwaves through Europe. More information with FRANCE 24 news anchor William Hilderbrandt.

  • Poland invests $2.5 billion into fortifying border with Russia and Belarus

    Poland is investing about $2.5 billion to step up security and deterrence on its border with Russia and its ally Belarus, the prime minister said Saturday. Donald Tusk said work on the Shield-East project which includes building proper military fortifications has already begun. Poland is on the eastern flank of NATO and of the European Union and Tusk stressed it bears additional responsibility for Europe's security.

  • Poland invests €2.2 billion in reinforcing its border with Russia and Belarus

    Poland is investing approximately €2.2 billion to enhance security and deterrence along its border with Russia and Belarus, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Saturday.

  • Suspect to remain behind bars after failed assassination attempt on Slovak prime minister

    The man accused of attempting to assassinate Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been ordered to remain behind bars, officials said. The Specialized Criminal Court in Slovakia ordered the suspect to be detained after prosecutors said they were worried he could flee the country or carry out other crimes if he was free. He could…

  • Slovak prime minister's condition remains serious but prognosis positive after assassination bid

    BANSKA BYSTRICA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s populist prime minister, Robert Fico, remained in serious condition on Sunday but has been given a positive prognosis four days after he was shot multiple times in an assassination attempt that has sent shockwaves across the deeply polarized European Union nation, the defense minister said. “The worst of what we feared has passed, at least for the moment. But his condition remains serious," Robert Kalinak told reporters outside the hospital where Fico

  • Suspected would-be assassin ordered detained as Slovak prime minister's condition is stable

    PEZINOK, Slovakia (AP) — The man accused of attempting to assassinate Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was ordered to remain behind bars Saturday as the nation’s leader was in serious but stable condition after surviving multiple gunshots, officials said. Slovakia’s Specialized Criminal Court ordered the detention of the suspect after prosecutors said they feared he could flee or carry out other crimes if set free, a court spokesperson said. The suspect can appeal the order to the Supreme Court

  • Slovakian Prime Minister Fico no longer in immediate danger but condition still serious, deputy says

    Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is no longer in immediate danger but still in a serious condition, his deputy said on Sunday, four days after an assassination attempt that sent shockwaves through Europe.

  • Universities' and colleges’ growing deficits, layoffs concern unions across country

    As some Canadian colleges and universities face daunting deficits and decisions on where to cut spending, a critical examination of the sector's viability is emerging. Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., was the latest to project a staggering deficit this week. In a post on its website Wednesday, the institution said it's projecting a nearly $36-million deficit in its next operating year. It referenced factors like an "ongoing tuition freeze for Ontario students'' and "a decrease in international student enrollment" for the figure. As Neetu Garcha reports, the moves have unions raising questions about ongoing cuts at institutions across the country.

  • Oleksandr Usyk weight corrected ahead of Tyson Fury showdown

    The two square up in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

  • Biden Camp Has a Field Day With Wobbly Trump at Podium

    XThe Biden campaign gleefully turned one of Donald Trump’s favorite digs against him on Saturday, branding the 78-year-old candidate as woefully geriatric in response to his embarrassing stumble at a Minnesota rally on Friday.Video from the event shared by Biden-Harris HQ on X showed Trump grabbing the lectern during his remarks on stage, after nearly toppling the podium over.A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling hi

  • Helicopter carrying Iran's President Raisi crashes, search under way

    A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog, an Iranian official told Reuters, and rescuers were struggling to reach the site of the incident. The official said the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash", which happened on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest. It also said the helicopter had been found, though Iran's Red Crescent denied this report.

  • Alice Stewart, CNN Political Commentator, Dead at 58

    Alice Stewart, the longtime political reporter and CNN commentator, has died. She was 58. Law enforcement confirmed the news to CNN on Saturday, saying Stewart’s body was found outside in northern Virginia earlier that morning. According to CNN, officers believe her death was the result of a medical emergency and no foul play is suspected. “My …

  • Stefanik Loses It When Fox News Host Reminds Her She Called Trump a ‘Whack Job’

    "It's a disgrace that you would take a New York Times article and just read negative quotes," the congresswoman said to host Shannon Bream

  • Reporter Puts Trump on the Spot Over His 2020 Vow on Minnesota

    KSTPIn an interview with a St. Paul, Minnesota reporter that aired a few days before his scheduled appearance Friday at the state GOP Lincoln Day fundraising dinner, former President Donald Trump denied saying that he wouldn’t return to the Midwest state if he lost it in 2020—but the local ABC affiliate brought the receipts to prove otherwise.KSTP reporter Tom Hauser spoke with Trump over a video call conducted Tuesday before the indicted ex-president went to court to hear testimony from his for

  • The phone call that may upend the Trump NY hush money case

    Gene Rossi and Leslie Ellis join The Lead

  • Crockett to Greene: ‘Don’t come for me’

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) warned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to not come after her after the two lawmakers clashed during a House committee hearing Thursday night. “Don’t come for me,” Crockett told MSNBC’s Katie Phang when asked if she had any other messages to share with Greene. “That is all that I need to…

  • Ukraine bombs the port where Russia's Black Sea fleet moved to after Crimea got too risky for its warships, reports say

    Ukraine missiles and drones hit the Novorossiysk where Russia's Black Sea fleet took refuge after repeated attacks on its Crimea base, reports said.