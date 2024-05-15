Slovakia's prime minister Robert Fico 'shot and injured'

Security officers move Robert Fico in a car after a shooting incident on Wednesday (REUTERS)

Slovakia's prime minister Robert Fico has been shot and rushed to hospital, according to local media reports.

The incident took place in the town of Handlova, around 150 kilometres northeast of the capital Bratislava on Wednesday, according to news television station TA3.

A suspect has been detained, it said.

Mr Fico was shot in the head and chest, according to an eyewitnesses, and evacuated by his security detail, Politico reports.

A person is detained after the alleged shooting Robert Fico (REUTERS)

President Zuzana Caputova condemned "a brutal and ruthless" attack on the premier.

"I'm shocked," Ms Caputova said. "I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack."

Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of Parliament and adjourned it until further notice, the Slovak TASR news agency said.

Robert Fico pictured during a press conference in January (AFP via Getty Images)

The incident took place in front of the local House of Culture, where Mr Fico arrived to meet with supporters. Police sealed off the scene.

A reporter for the daily newspaper Dennik N daily heard shooting and then saw rescuers carrying the premier to a car.

Emergency services dispatched a helicopter to a man, aged 59, in Handlova after reports of a shooting, a local emergency service said on Facebook.

Romania’s prime minister Marcel Ciolacu wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Profoundly shocked by the news coming from Slovakia. I convey my most sincere thoughts to the Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

“Such extreme acts have no justification and the perpetrators must be held accountable.”

This is a breaking news story. More follows