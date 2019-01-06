Slow down for birds, says Atlantic Wildlife Institute

Motorists are being asked to watch out for birds on the roads this winter.

The Atlantic Wildlife Institute has taken in about 30 different birds of prey who have been hit on the province's motorways over the past few weeks.

Pam Novak, the institute's director, said winter is an important time to keep a watch out for birds on the highway.

"When we have snow cover like this they are going to come closer maybe to the roadways … there's a lot of activity out there so any kind of a driver really just needs to be aware of their surroundings and to slow down."

Birds hunting

​Novak says there is increase in the number of birds on the roads because of the snow on the ground.

The birds hunt small rodents and while they may be able to hear their prey under the snow, deep drifts combined with an icy layer make it difficult for birds to hunt in the field or forest. This is what attracts birds to the highways in the first place.

"Roadsides come into play here because those are the areas that are going to get cleared," said Novak.

Novak said a lot of the birds the institute is seeing are young, which means they're inexperienced hunters trying to catch a meal.

"The ones that we'll tend to see are ones that maybe are starving, haven't perfected those hunting skills, trying to find any opportunity they can to look for rodents," said Novak.

"It's going to draw them to places where there's more vehicle action."

Look to the skies

Novak said drivers are used to keeping their eyes on the lookout for animals that may be crossing the road, but should be more aware of those that fly. It's important to slow down, especially at night when these birds are more active.

"These are nocturnal hunters," said Novak.

"[There's] reduced visibility, especially at night, in the winter months. Definitely reduce your speed and just be aware of where you're driving and to kind of be cognizant of any of that movement that surrounds you."