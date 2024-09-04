Five short spy shows to watch if you like Slow Horses

From The Night Manager to The Little Drummer Girl, there are plenty of spy shows that are as easy to binge

Slow Horses (centre) has returned with a new season, but for those in need of a show like it while they wait for new episodes there are plenty to choose from. (BBC/Apple TV+)

Slow Horses has returned for its fourth season on Apple TV+, introducing a new chapter in the lives of MI5's best worst agents.

The new season sees Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) and the team deal with their biggest threat yet when a series of bombs are set off in London. New episodes will be released each week, and there are only six episodes in total, meaning it won't be long before fans are looking for their next espionage fix.

Luckily for those in need of a spy show there are plenty to choose from, such as iconic British thriller Spooks, French spy drama The Bureau, or even Apple TV+'s globe-trotting Liaison. But there are those that are as easy to binge as Slow Horses, here are five of the best.

The Night Manager

Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Debicki starred in The Night Manager. (BBC)

John le Carré has long defined the spy genre through his literary work, and one of the most beloved adaptations of his novels is The Night Manager. The show stars Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, the titular manager, who is recruited to infiltrate the inner circle of arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie).

Set in exotic locations and full of thrilling action, the show is the perfect spy series which is why the first season was such a huge hit when it was released. The BBC show will soon return for a second season, and a third is also on the way so now is the perfect time to catch up.

The Night Manager is available to watch on Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and Sky Go.

London Spy

Before he plays Q to Daniel Craig's Bond, Ben Whishaw starred in espionage series London Spy. (BBC)

Ben Whishaw leads the expertly crafted London Spy, a BBC thriller about a man caught up in the world of espionage after he falls in love with a man, Alex (Edward Holcroft), who suddenly winds up dead. Alex once worked for the Secret Intelligence Service, so Danny decides to investigate his lover's death.

Created by Child 44 author Tom Rob Smith, the slick five-part series is an addictive watch that will keep you engaged from start to finish. Whishaw has a commanding presence onscreen, and it is thanks to his performance that viewers will remain glued to the screen.

London Spy is available to buy on Prime Video and Apple TV.

A Spy Among Friends

Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce star as Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby in the dramatisation of the uncovering of double agent Kim Philby and the Cambridge Five. (ITV)

If you're looking for a limited series to get stuck into then ITV's A Spy Among Friends is a great place to start, the drama stars Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce as real-life spies Nicholas Elliot and Kim Philby, respectively. The show is set in 1963 and charts Elliot's investigation into his friend, who is suspected of being as a double agent for the KGB since 1934.

Based on the shocking true story of the Cambridge Fice, Lewis and Pearce are captivating on screen and work well together to convey the impact this cat-and-mouse game has on their characters' friendship.

A Spy Among Friends is available to watch on ITVX.

The Little Drummer Girl

One of Florence Pugh's early breakout roles was in BBC's The Little Drummer Girl. (BBC)

Another limited series that ticks all the spy genre boxes is The Little Drummer Girl, a BBC adaptation of le Carré's novel of the same name.

The series was one of Florence Pugh's breakout roles as she proved her acting prowess through her sensational performance as Charlie Ross, an actress who is recruited by Mossad to infiltrate a terrorist group. Pugh was joined by acting heavyweights Michael Shannon, Alexander Skarsgård, and Charles Dance who, together, build a thrilling narrative that makes it the perfect binge.

The Little Drummer Girl is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy/Smiley's People

A classic of the spy genre is John le Carre's Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Smiley's People, which was adapted by the BBC and starred Alec Guinness as George Smiley. (BBC)

Oldman might have given his take on George Smiley on the silver screen, but the first actor to truly make the character his own is Alec Guinness who portrayed the spy in TV adaptations of Tinker Tailor Solider Spy and Smiley's People in 1980 and 1982, respectively.

Based on le Carré's George Smiley novels, the first follows the retired agent as he is tasked with uncovering a deep-cover Soviety spy in British intelligence — if this sounds similar to the events of A Spy Among Friends that is because the novel draws inspiration from the Cambridge Five, whose exposure had a direct impact on the author's real spy work with MI5 and MI6 up until 1964.

Smiley's People is available to watch on ITVX, and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is available to buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Sky Go.