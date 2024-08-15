Likelihood of storms stays in place on the Prairies with multiple hazards

Rounds of thunderstorms will continue to target the Prairies on Thursday thanks to a sluggish trough.

With any storm that comes to fruition, heavy rain and strong winds will be the main threats. The potent storm risk areas will be centred in sections of southern Manitoba, and parts of southern Alberta, including Calgary.

With summer vacation still in full swing for many, residents are urged to stay up-to-date on the weather warnings in affected areas, and to adjust any outdoor plans if severe weather hits.

Thursday

After back-to-back storm days throughout this week, the risk for storms will continue across southern Manitoba along the trough on Thursday.

In addition to embedded thunderstorms, a stalled low will swirl some impressive rainfall totals into the region, with between 30-50 mm forecast in some of the hardest hit areas.

Baron - Manitoba rain - Aug15

Northern sections of the province are also likely to see storm chances bubble up.

Thunderstorms will develop off the foothills in Alberta, and migrate eastward to bring heavy rain, large hail and gusty winds along the QE2, including Red Deer, Calgary and locales southward. Those storms could be pretty widespread.

Baron - Thursday thunderstorms PR - Aug 14

Stay alert to the changing conditions in your area, and adjust any outdoor plans accordingly.

Friday

On Friday, thunderstorms will move out of the eastern Prairies, so all eyes will be on Alberta once again.

Some storms could be severe once again with large hail and gusty winds in the southern sections.

Very warm to hot weather will return this weekend and continue through most of next week, especially across western and southern parts of the region early week. The focus of the warm weather should then shift east during the second half of the week.

