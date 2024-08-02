Slow-moving thunderstorms could bring heavy rains to Windsor-Essex

The federal weather agency has issued a special weather statement, saying heavy downpours are possible from Friday morning into the evening. (Mike Evans/CBC - image credit)

Slow-moving thunderstorms could bring up to 60 mm of rain to Windsor, Leamington and Essex County on Friday, Environment Canada says.

The federal weather agency has issued a special weather statement saying heavy downpours are possible from Friday morning into the evening.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the weather agency said. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

On Friday, the forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 27 C.