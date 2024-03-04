'Take It Slow': Travel Discouraged in Northwest Washington as Wintry Weather Persists

Authorities in northwest Washington warned of treacherous travel conditions on Monday, March 4, as wintry weather continued in the region.

Footage posted by police in the city of Mount Vernon shows conditions on Monday morning.

“Lots of snow out there! If you have to be out there, please take it slow, increase your following distance, limit distractions, and keep your headlights on so others can see you,” the Mount Vernon Police Department wrote.

A winter weather advisory was in place until Monday afternoon. Credit: Mount Vernon Police Department via Storyful