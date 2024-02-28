‘Take it slowly out there!’ Snow, ice creates slick spots on Kansas City’s highways

A quick moving winter storm that sent temperatures in Kansas City plunging to the teens created slick highways for some parts of the Kansas City area, according to the National Weather Service.

“We are receiving reports of some icy roadways and a few accidents this morning across portions of Platte and Clay counties in the Northland this morning,” the weather service said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Take it slowly out there.”

Several crashes were being reported in the Northland, including along northbound Interstate 29 where a two vehicle crash was blocking the two right lanes at Tiffany Springs Parkway and another crash near there was on the left shoulder, according to Kansas City Scout.

Crashes were also reported along eastbound Interstate 435 at Woodland Avenue and westbound I-435 past Cookingham Drive.

The weather service reported that around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday scattered showers and thunderstorms had moved into the area and were producing a variety of precipitation types. Rain and graupel (small, soft pellets of water droplets that froze into snow crystals) were expected to switch into snow, although accumulation was expected to be minor.

KC Scout showed that highway speeds were between 30 and 45 mph on most of the Northland highways as drivers dealt with the icy conditions. Speeds were under 30 mph for parts of I-29.

Roads improve once drivers get south of the Missouri River.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol in a post on X urged people to “get the heavy coats back out! And the fur caps! It’s a tad bit chilly outside this morning!”

“And don’t forget to wear the most important, life saving, #1 safety device, THE SEATBELT!!”