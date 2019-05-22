A's slugger Davis headed to injured list with nagging injury

A nagging left hip injury finally sent Oakland slugger Khris Davis to the 10-day injured list.

Davis was lifted in the third inning for Mark Canha during the A's 5-3 win at Cleveland on Tuesday and is expected to officially hit the IL on Wednesday. Canha later slammed a two-run homer in Tuesday's contest.

Davis bruised his hip on May 5 against Pittsburgh, and said after Tuesday's game he's having more of an oblique issue than a hip problem.

Manager Bob Melvin has given Davis periodic rest since the initial injury, but Davis said it's time for a break.

"It hasn't gotten worse, but it definitely hasn't gotten better, so it's the right move to hit the IL," Davis said. "It's basically pretty much the same since it happened. Every swing, I feel it. I think it's more of an oblique, but we'll see."

He's scheduled for an MRI in Cleveland on Wednesday.

"Today, it got to the point where he realizes he needs to take the full 10 days off," Melvin said after the game. "He's a power hitter, so he creates a lot of torque and that's where his power comes from. He needs his lower half. Even his BP swings haven't been great, but he was getting hits. Once he got into the game today, it got no better, so we agreed it was time to do something."

The 31-year-old led the majors with 48 home runs last season and is currently hitting .248 with 12 homers this season. He's driven in 29 runs. He's a career .248 hitter with 205 homers and 526 RBIS in seven seasons.

--Field Level Media