East Coast continues to see multi-day wintry effects from slow-moving low

Wintry impacts will persist into Tuesday and Wednesday for the East Coast this week as a strong low takes its time moving across the region.

The centre of the storm has moved over the heart of the Maritimes, dividing the region between heavy rain and heavy snow. Widespread disruptions will continue through Tuesday and even Wednesday as the sprawling storm affects the region with heavy rain, blustery winds and more snow.

RELATED: N.L. winter storm buries previous March snowfall record for St. John's

The storm comes only a short time after the previous event, which brought Newfoundland anywhere from 40 to 70+ cm of snowfall.

Snowfall and storm surge warnings, as well as special weather statements, are in place. Plan ahead for continued travel disruptions and the potential for power outages.

Tuesday: More snow, winds as storm stalls

Snow will continue in Newfoundland on Tuesday as the low-pressure system lingers over the region for another day. We’ll see better odds of mixed precipitation and wet snow creep into the Avalon as the atmosphere cools over the peninsula.

ATL precip March 12

Snowfall rates in in northwestern Newfoundland will be heavy at times, so expect hazardous travel during this time. Coupled with wind gusts of 60-80+ km/h in the south, road conditions will be treacherous as visibility will be poor.

Wind warnings are in place for the Bonavista Peninsula. The winds will begin to ease later this afternoon.

Some schools have already been cancelled for the day in central and western Newfoundland due to the snow.

Periods of wraparound snow will continue blanket parts of the Maritimes, bringing locally 5-15 cm of snowfall accumulation.

ATL snowfall March 13

Wednesday: Lingering effects for Maritimes and Newfoundland

Once Wednesday arrives, the region will still be dealing with a wintry aftermath.

Scattered snowfall is anticipated in the Maritimes and in northwestern and central Newfoundland. Meanwhile, yet another round of wet flurries will infiltrate St. John’s and the north coast in the morning on Wednesday, subsiding by the afternoon.

Story continues

With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, there is some uncertainty in the amount of accumulating snowfall for central Newfoundland and this could help to overachieve.

ATL precip Wed Mar 13

DON'T MISS: Everything you need to know for April's spectacular and rare solar eclipse

Looking ahead, that may not be it for the active weather for Atlantic Canada. A Colorado low will track south of the region this weekend, and potentially merge with a second system from the southeastern U.S.

The storm track and impacts are still uncertain at this time, but it could be a significant and messy system for Atlantic Canada with substantial snow for parts of the region, with rain to the south. Another considerable system is possible early next week.

An active pattern is expected to hang on next week and into the following week, with changeable temperatures sticking around.

WATCH: Snow drifts higher than houses blocked the roads in Newfoundland this weekend

Click here to view the video

Thumbnail courtesy of Nathan Coleman.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on your forecast for Atlantic Canada.