Slushy and icy tonight, improving conditions Sunday

A state-of-the-art biofuels plant in northeast Edmonton has shut down production, 14 years after the City of Edmonton and Enerkem Alberta Biofuels struck a deal to turn waste into ethanol. Under the initial 25-year agreement signed in 2010, the city supplied garbage that couldn't be recycled or composted and Enerkem would use its proprietary technology to turn it into biofuels. When it closed this week, the plant had produced five million litres of biofuels, far less than the 36 million litres a