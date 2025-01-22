'Smacked my vehicle': Video shows manhunt suspect ramming Pottawatomie County deputy's car
'Smacked my vehicle': Video shows manhunt suspect ramming Pottawatomie County deputy's car
'Smacked my vehicle': Video shows manhunt suspect ramming Pottawatomie County deputy's car
The Public Health Agency of Canada estimates nearly 1,600 people may have been infected with salmonella in connection with mini pastries recall.
The majority of Americans think prescription drug costs are unreasonable and believe a major contributor to the high cost is profits made by pharmaceutical companies, a survey by KFF found. Although...
Prince William's wife Princess Kate reportedly moved out of her family home, Adelaide Cottage, during her cancer recovery – why her mother Carole's property was the perfect place to rest
Who knew so many people had hit in the genetic lottery?!
Dr. Helia Ghanean and Dr. Ali Ziaee are a married couple who now work as family doctors and at a long-term care home in Pembroke, Ont. (Submitted by Helia Ghanean and Ali Ziaee)Pembroke, Ont., residents are now benefiting from the expertise of a pair of internationally trained doctors, thanks to a provincial program designed to get those doctors practicing more quickly.Dr. Helia Ghanean and Dr. Ali Ziaee are a married couple who've been qualified to practice medicine for two decades.They met at
"One diagnosis is enough to deal with, but I had two in the space of a year," the Duchess of York said
"Let's normalize hating being pregnant but still loving your baby."
A new strain of Mpox has been identified in the UK.
It's not as easy for young buyers to get a vehicle as the affordable “starter car” has disappeared, auto experts say.
A Ferrari F40 supercar that allegedly belongs to F1 driver Lando Norris was caught on camera losing control and crashing this month near Monaco.
A 40-year-old woman who hit an RCMP officer with her car was impaired with a breath sample that was over twice the legal limit, police say.The woman's vehicle was parked at a 7-Eleven on Main Street in Dauphin, Man., just after 2 a.m. Saturday when police noticed it.After buying something from the store, it was clear from the way the woman walked back to the vehicle that she was intoxicated, an RCMP spokesperson said in an email.One of the officers went up to the driver's window but the woman re
Very cold Triad air is in place as a winter storm develops across the South. The northern and western edge of the storm may bring evening snow showers into the southern half of our area. Any snow that reaches the ground is expected to make roads slick.
“When you go to nursing school, you don’t think you’ll plan a wedding, but that was really important for the patient and family that day,” one of the nurses said
Public health experts warn that pulling out of WHO, which Trump attacked for its response to COVID-19, will leave Americans more vulnerable to health threats.
President Donald Trump delays unveiling China-specific tariffs, instead ordering his administration to address unfair trade practices globally and investigate China's compliance with a previous deal. Bloomberg's Peggy Collins has more on what we know so far.
The study included nearly 2 million patients, making it the largest ever conducted on this group of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists.
Whether it's adopting the 90-minute caffeine rule or eating for your gut microbiome, here are the simple lifestyle changes that help curb rising stress levels.
The design for a medical study in 1743 that was never carried out may have inspired James Lind’s groundbreaking clinical trial that determined the treatment for scurvy.
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Weather Anchor Ava Kershner: Dangerous fire weather returns
As January brings the ice and snow, many of us are braving the elements to get our vehicles ready for the road.