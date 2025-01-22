'Smacked my vehicle': Video shows manhunt suspect ramming Pottawatomie County deputy's car

CBC

A 40-year-old woman who hit an RCMP officer with her car was impaired with a breath sample that was over twice the legal limit, police say.The woman's vehicle was parked at a 7-Eleven on Main Street in Dauphin, Man., just after 2 a.m. Saturday when police noticed it.After buying something from the store, it was clear from the way the woman walked back to the vehicle that she was intoxicated, an RCMP spokesperson said in an email.One of the officers went up to the driver's window but the woman re