Smacking ban won’t prevent the next Sara Sharif, says former children’s minister

Banning smacking in the wake of Sara Sharif’s murder would be a mistake that would wrongly criminalise responsible parents, a former children’s minister has warned.

In an article for The Telegraph, Tim Loughton, who was also a senior member of the Commons home affairs committee, said he believed such a move was a “red herring” when the focus should be on better-resourced and supported social workers.

He feared the response to the tragedy would be a flood of new laws and regulations that would bog social workers down in bureaucracy instead of allowing them to use their training, expertise and instincts to root out potential abusers.

Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, 43, and stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, were convicted of her murder on Wednesday after a trial heard they had subjected her to two years of horrific abuse.

Her father had repeated contact with Surrey Social Services and police before he was charged with murdering the 10-year-old last summer. She was removed from school after the pair became aware her teachers had spoken to social services.

The NSPCC and children’s commissioner Dame Rachel De Souza have called for England to follow Scotland in banning smacking, a move that the Government says it is seriously considering, potentially as part of its new Children’s Wellbeing Bill.

But Mr Loughton said the “universal panacea” of a ban raised its head every time there was a child tragedy. “This is a complete red herring,” he said.

“There is a world of difference between a caring parent who slaps the wrist of a child who has run out into a busy road or is consistently attacking siblings and the father of Sara Sharif who used violent assault, biting and torture to break the bones and spirit of his daughter.

“Claiming that Urfan Sharif is just one step up from a loving parent using reasonable chastisement is disingenuous and insulting. Criminalising responsible parents who are just trying to do the right thing for their children will help no one, least of all their children.”

Mr Loughton recalled how, after the Victoria Climbie scandal, there had been “copious” new laws, regulations and the creation of new bodies, culminating in statutory guidance that ran to 750 pages. This had led to union complaints that social workers were spending up to 80 per cent of their time filling in forms.

“A social worker is much more likely to make the right judgement using their training and expertise eyeballing a family member under investigation, peering in the fridge and inspecting the sleeping arrangements for a child not acting normally than checking what page 462 of [the guidance] says they should be doing,” he said.

He said his concern was that the Sara Sharif case would spark a similar return to more regulation and more bureaucracy. He cited Labour plans for “mandatory reporting” that would make it a criminal offence for professionals not to report every safeguarding concern raised with them.

“Where it has been brought in in the US and Australia for example it resulted in flooding the system with thousands of vexatious complaints that diverted precious social worker time away from focussing on genuine and substantial cases like that of Sara Sharif,” he said.

Mr Loughton said an exception on regulation would be to create a mandatory register of home-schooled children with inspection powers to ensure they were appropriately educated at home. This would close a loophole exposed by the Sara Sharif case where “no school attendance” meant there was no early warning system.

“It is difficult to see how Sara Sharif’s death might have been prevented by more regulations, more laws, more computers and criminalising of well-intentioned parents and practitioners. Better decision making, better supported and better resourced social workers, better joint and co-located working might just have done,” he said.

“We don’t need to flood the system with new laws. We just need the existing system to do its job better. And give it the tools to do it, not more bureaucracy.”

The horrific news about the killing of another innocent child at the hands of her family brought back a depressing wave of deja vu. As Children’s Minister 12 years ago, I routinely started my week in the Department of Education with a rundown of all the latest serious child abuse cases and fatalities and the progress of reviews and prosecutions. It was a horrific litany of babies, toddlers and teenagers who had become the victims of family members who were there to protect them and from whose evil intent the system had failed to save them.

To that list, Sara Sharif’s name has now been added.

Only a tiny number of these cases hit the headlines. When they do, everyone predictably erupts with indignation, eager to point a finger of blame, questioning how this was allowed to happen and insisting that lessons must be learnt.

What never hits the headlines of course are the stories of the thousands of children who have been saved from harm, placed with families able to provide a safe and loving environment by the skilful intervention and expertise of good social workers.

Too often they are damned if they do and damned if they don’t, but good social work by experienced, confident and properly resourced social workers is essential and deserves to be appreciated.

That is why I spent so much of my time as Minister out of the office, on the front line with real social workers, with managers and cameras absent, seeing first-hand the challenging cases they had to deal with daily and learning from many of the children they rescued.

To learn lessons, you need to have the full information. It was absurd that the Serious Case Reviews (SCRs, now Child Safeguarding Practice Reviews) commissioned after tragedies such as Victoria Climbie and Baby P were never published and access open to only a small coterie of officials. One of the first things I did on becoming minister was to make it mandatory to publish all SCRs other than in exceptional circumstances, and we published several retrospectively, including Haringey’s review into the death of Baby P.

‘Transparency is key’

Worse still the quality of SCRs was seriously flawed as highlighted by Ofsted, one of the few bodies privy to their contents. Later, the Child Safeguarding Review Panel was set up to monitor and advise on the quality of these reviews and their authors and spread best practices. So transparency was key.

However, the real underlying problem was that in the previous 10 years, the response to the notorious killing of Victoria Climbie had been copious new laws, new regulations, and the creation of numerous new bodies and people with titles. Virtually every year, I served on committees as Shadow Children’s Minister scrutinising yet another Children’s Bill from the Labour Government, well-intentioned but which ultimately made the job of all those involved in child protection harder and more bureaucratic.

By the time they had finished, Working Together to Safeguard Children, the statutory “bible” of child safeguarding, ran over 750 pages. Unions were complaining that some social workers were spending up to 80 per cent of their time in front of computer screens filling in forms. Social work is not an exact science. Mistakes will be made, and hopefully learnt from.

Making right judgements using training and expertise

But a social worker is much more likely to make the right judgement using their training and expertise eyeballing a family member under investigation, peering in the fridge and inspecting the sleeping arrangements for a child not acting normally than checking what page 462 of Working Together says they should be doing – constantly looking over their shoulder and making sure they complied with the rule book.

In addition, the Labour Government had spent hundreds of millions setting up an all-singing-all-dancing computer system to list every child in the country and provide minimal data. Designed by computer buffs rather than by practitioners, it was never going to do what it claimed to do – missing out on some of the most vulnerable groups of children and deflecting practitioners using their professional nous.

So we scrapped ContactPoint and commissioned Prof Eileen Munro to review the whole child protection system and rewrite the rule book. As she put it in her groundbreaking review published in 2011, this involved “moving from a system that has become over-bureaucratised and focused on compliance to one that values professional expertise and is focused on the safety and welfare of children and young people.”

Or as I put it, “trusting social workers on the front line to get it wrong occasionally but using their experience, training and instincts.”

Working Together was slimmed down by 90 per cent and social workers were encouraged to become social workers rather than computer operatives again. It was the right thing to do and the findings of the Munro Review remain as relevant today as they were then. So why do cases like Sara Sharif continue to happen?

It is important to remind ourselves that it is not social workers who kill children. In this case, it is evil family members in positions of trust who are often smart in inflicting torture and abuse behind closed doors and spinning a good story about unexplained injuries. We will never be able to prevent all of these tragedies from happening, and it is crass to demand that, but the child protection system must be smarter in making the opportunities for evil people to wage their cruelty on vulnerable children much harder.

A common theme from past reviews has been the lack of data sharing and joined-up working between agencies. Social workers need to talk to the police, teachers, nursery staff and doctors, pool information and then act on it. That is why we promoted the Multi Agency Safeguarding Hubs (MASH) where all those agencies together with justice, housing, domestic violence and other local authority officials met regularly to join up the dots and ideally are co-located.

Those local authorities who have embraced this full-on have noticed the difference. In too many cases it has been a token effort though and I remember visiting a MASH located in a police station but the door between the police operations and the social care officials was locked and ne’er the twain did meet.

The best examples were where different agencies hotdesk and real-time information about the families on the radar were immediately shared and informed value judgements were made about thresholds for intervention and taking a child to a place of safety. Ideally, they all need to be subject to the same joint training so they are all singing from the same song sheet and all know each other and what to expect from partners. This still does not happen enough.

However, the key to all this is a lead official with whom the buck stops and who can cut through the bureaucracy to pick up the ball and get the team to intervene appropriately. Plus, MASH officials need long memories and monitoring needs to be consistent and constantly scrutinised for its quality.

A child does not automatically become safe just because the reports of abuse have gone quiet. This includes the legal system too. We need more judges with a better understanding of child safeguarding in practice at the sharp end, retaining responsibility for giving judgements to the same damaged family over the long term and mindful of the outcomes they have pronounced on.

I remember speaking at the President of the Family Law Division conference many years ago in front of hundreds of family court judges. I asked them how many of them actually went out with social workers, saw the implications of their judgements at first hand and followed their progress. They thought I was mad and made indignant remarks about it not being ethical. Well, the minister who makes the laws does it, so why shouldn’t the legal professionals who apply it in practice improve their real-life experiences too?

‘Wrong decisions were made’

Data sharing does not seem to be the problem in the case of Sara Sharif though. Indeed, she was placed on a child protection plan even before she was born; taken into temporary care at various points in her life along with her siblings, and court judgements given on her residency between her mother and subsequently father with his new partner. Police intervened and brought charges, children’s services at times responded and Sara’s school raised concerns with them too.

Sara Sharif was actually very much on everyone’s radar. But ultimately, the wrong decisions were made, the eye was taken off the ball and no one really picked up that ball, led the team and ran with it until the child was safe.

The most obvious and alarming wrong decision was when Sara’s school reported their concerns to Surrey Children’s Services. They were told to “monitor the situation”, only for her to be taken out of school for “homeschooling” a short while later by her father who then turned out to be her murderer. This should have rung serious alarm bells and triggered a significant intervention.

At no point can I see that a change in the law might have prevented this tragic death. Better decisions made by better trained, better resourced and better motivated social workers might just have done.

There is one exception and that is a change in the law which I have long supported and which I hope will feature in the forthcoming Children’s Wellbeing Bill. We need a mandatory register of home-schooled children with proper inspection powers to make sure that children are actually being appropriately educated at home.

A side benefit of this would be an oversight power in the small minority of cases where children may be being abused behind closed doors. Outside of the home, children from four years old upwards spend most of their waking weekdays at school which can act as an important early warning system, as long as co-agencies are sensitive to those warnings. No school attendance, no early warning system.

We need less bureaucracy and better decision-making

My concern is that the response to the Sara Sharif case will be a return to the days of more regulation, thicker rule books and more bureaucracy. The Children’s Commissioner who has done much to raise the profile of safeguarding and with whom I often agree, has already started talking about new regulations and new unique identifying numbers inevitably involving more expensive and time-distracting computer systems. The Government is now looking at “mandatory reporting”, making it a criminal offence for professionals not to report every safeguarding concern that is raised with them.

Where it has been brought in in the US and Australia for example it resulted in flooding the system with thousands of vexatious complaints that diverted precious social worker time away from focussing on genuine and substantial cases like that of Sara Sharif.

The Commissioner has also led calls to change the law to criminalise smacking, the universal panacea that raises its head every time a child tragedy takes place. This is a complete red herring. There is a world of difference between a caring parent who slaps the wrist of a child who has run out into a busy road or is consistently attacking siblings and the father of Sara Sharif who used violent assault, biting and torture to break the bones and spirit of his daughter.

Claiming that Urfan Sharif is just one step up from a loving parent using reasonable chastisement is disingenuous and insulting. Criminalising responsible parents who are just trying to do the right thing for their children will help no one, least of all their children.

It is difficult to see how Sara Sharif’s death might have been prevented by more regulations, more laws, more computers and criminalising of well-intentioned parents and practitioners. Better decision-making, better supported and better resourced social workers, and better joint and co-located working might just have done. We don’t need to flood the system with new laws. We just need the existing system to do its job better. And give it the tools to do it, not more bureaucracy.

Tim Loughton is the MP for East Worthing & Shoreham from 1997-2024 and was Children’s Minister from 2010-2012