Live updates: Plane with 64 aboard collides with helicopter, crashes into DC river

WASHINGTON — A passenger jet with 64 people aboard collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter above Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, and a major search-and-rescue operation is ongoing in the nearby Potomac River.

Authorities said American Airlines flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas, was preparing to land at the airport before it "collided in midair" with the Army helicopter around 9 p.m. The American Airlines flight was a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet.

Authorities late Wednesday rushed boats into the water to search for survivors. President Donald Trump was briefed on what he called a "terrible accident" and was monitoring the response. Authorities had no initial estimates of injuries or deaths.

"May God Bless their souls,” Trump said in a statement. "Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise."

Law enforcement officials will hold a press conference at 12:30 a.m. ET Reagan airport, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

American Airlines provides phone numbers for family members

American Airlines wants people who believe they may have loved ones on board Flight 5342 to call toll-free at 800-679-8215. "Those calling from outside the U.S. can visit news.aa.com for additional phone numbers, "it said in a statement. "Family members in Canada, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands can call 800-679-8215 directly."

− Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy

Metrobuses will transport people to their vehicles at Reagan Airport

In the aftermath of the tragic midair collision at Reagan Airport, multiple public transit options are available for residents in the area. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced that its Silver Line metro service has been extended from the Washington Dulles International Airport to Metro Center, a major transit hub in Washington.

The Metrobuses will be available at Metro Center to transport customers back to the Reagan Airport to their vehicles, the WMTA said.

− Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy

Hypothermia a concern for possible survivors and first responders, AccuWeather says

Hypothermia is a “major concern” for possible survivors and first responders of the plane crash, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Water temperature ranging between 33 to 36 degrees were reported in the Potomac River near the crash site on Wednesday night, AccuWeather said.

“At these frigid water temperatures, the human body’s core temperature quickly drops. Exhaustion or unconsciousness can occur in as little as 15 to 30 minutes,” AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin said in a statement.

DePodwin noted that the waters in the river has been “much colder” than they were at this time last year due to “persistent blasts of Arctic air” in the D.C. area.

−Thao Nguyen

A member of the American Red Cross walks at Ronald Reagan National Airport, after American Eagle flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed in the Potomac River on Jan. 29, 2025.

'All we can do is pray'

At Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, City Councilmember J.V. Johnston encouraged families to call the American Airlines help number or come to the airport where they have volunteers to speak impacted loved ones.

"There's going to be some tough times ahead. Hopefully there are survivors. All we can do is pray," Johnston said. "We're all going to know someone who is on that plane, whether a friend or family member."

− Alice Mannette

Flights to Washington airport diverted, delayed or canceled

Shortly following the crash, several dozen flights to and from DCA have been delayed or canceled, with others diverted.

Tyler Kim, a passenger on Delta Flight 2729 from Orlando International Airport to DCA, said the pilot announced a last-minute diversion to Washington Dulles International Airport due to an accident. “It was pretty scary because we didn’t know what was the cause of the crash yet,” Kim told USA TODAY.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said it is running extra Silver Line trains and extended its hours to accommodate travelers whose flights have been diverted to IAD, according to a post on X by Randy Clarke, general manager and CEO of WMATA. It has also deployed warming buses to support rescue efforts.

− Kathleen Wong

History repeats itself: Second plane crash in the Potomac River

This is the second time a commercial plane has crashed into the Potomac River leading to tragic consequences.

On Jan. 13. 1982, 74 people were killed when Air Florida Flight 90 crashed into the 14th Street Bridge connecting Arlington, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and fell into the frozen Potomac River. The flight was in the air and crashed shortly after taking off from the Washington National Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The flight was headed to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

− Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy

What do we know about the Army helicopter from the crash?

The military helicopter that collided with the plane was an Army-piloted Black Hawk on a "routine training flight," said Joint Task Force-National Capitol Region media chief Heather Chairez. Three soldiers − the aircraft's standard number of crew − were aboard the helicopter, according to FOX News and POLITICO.

JTF-NCR oversees military operations in the greater D.C. area. Chairez said the helicopter belonged to B Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, which is headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., about 10 miles from DCA.

The 12th Aviation Battalion frequently flies military VIPs around the D.C. area in specialized Black Hawks. No VIP officials were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash, though, according to an Army official who spoke with FOX News and POLITICO.

− Davis Winkie

Police control traffic at airport, helicopters heard flying

Police have blocked off at least one exit leading toward Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, where a handful of passengers are waiting outside to be picked up or trying to find their way out on foot.

Helicopters can be heard flying overheard and the flashing lights of emergency vehicles crowded around the Potomac River can be seen from the windows of the media staging area set up inside the airport’s Terminal 1.

− N'Dea Yancey-Bragg

'Shocked and saddened': Aviation unions respond to crash

Aviation unions that represent both the pilots and flight attendants at PSA, the regional affiliate airline of American that was operating the flight involved in the crash, issued statements about the incident.

“While we mobilize to support the families and crews directly affected by this incident, we are also sending strength to all first responders doing everything they can to bring survivors to safety,” Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants said in a statement. “We ask the public to keep the families in your thoughts and respect efforts to get information to loved ones first as everyone clings to hope for survivors. Please avoid speculation at any time.”

“We are shocked and saddened by the tragic accident at DCA tonight. Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy and ALPA’s accident investigation team is responding to assist the National Transportation Safety Board in their investigation,” a statement from the Air Line Pilots Association said.

− Thao Nguyen and Zach Wichter

Search-and-rescue operation for American Airlines crash victims

In a post on X shortly after 9 p.m., the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said an aircraft was "down in Potomac River" and fireboats were on scene. The department later said there was "no confirmed information on casualties at this time."

Local police and other agencies were also responding to the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

"Tonight, we received devastating news of what can only be described as nothing short of a nightmare," U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican, said in a statement. "A plane, traveling to the Nation's capital from Wichita, KS carrying roughly 60 passengers collided with a Military helicopter. My prayer is that God wraps his arms around each and every victim and that he continues to be with their families."

What aircraft were involved in the crash?

American Airlines said the plane, operated as an American Eagle flight, had 60 passengers and four crew aboard. It left Wichita at 5:18 p.m. local time, and was due to land at DCA at 9:03 p.m.

The military helicopter that collided with the plane was an Army-piloted Black Hawk on a "routine training flight," said Joint Task Force-National Capitol Region media chief Heather Chairez. JTF-NCR oversees military operations in the greater D.C. area. Chairez said the helicopter belonged to B Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, which is headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., about 10 miles from DCA.

"Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts," American said in a statement.

American Airlines said that people who believe their loved ones were aboard the flight should call 800-679-8215 for more information.

