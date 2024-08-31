Small airplane crashes into neighborhood in Oregon, sheriff's office says

A small airplane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Oregon on Saturday morning, local and federal authorities said.

The plane crashed in Fairview, about 15 miles from downtown Portland, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. The plane, a twin-engine Cessna 421C, went down at about 10:30 a.m. near Troutdale Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said it doesn't know how many people were on board.

"A small aircraft has crashed into residential neighborhood in Fairview," the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office posted to social media on Saturday morning.

Video footage posted to social media showed what appeared to be residential buildings on fire and a large, billowing plume of smoke.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Small airplane crashes into Fairview, Oregon neighborhood