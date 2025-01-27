Small boat tracker: How many people cross the Channel?

Smugglers have ferried more than 150,000 migrants across the English Channel since Government records began in 2018 – most often in inflatable “small boats”.

The Home Office collects data on detections on shore, as well as encounters at sea subsequently brought to the UK, and publishes it weekly.

A total of 36,816 crossed in 2024 – more than the 29,437 in 2023, but less than the current annual record of 45,755 set in 2022.

Where are the migrants coming from?

Quarterly statistics also reveal the nationalities of those making the journey: between January and September last year, Afghanistan was the most common origin with 4,160 recorded arrivals.

This was followed by Vietnam (3,132) and Iran (2,948). Since 2018, more people have come from Iran (24,514) than anywhere else.

The highest annual tally of migrants from a single country came in 2022, when 12,658 Albanians landed, more than a quarter of that year’s total.

How many migrants does the UK grant asylum?



The vast majority of arrivals – 93 per cent – between 2018 and 2024 claimed asylum for themselves or a dependant in order to obtain refugee status and be lawfully able to stay in the UK.

To be eligible, the claimant must be unable to return to their country of origin for fear of persecution.

Roughly half of all applicants over a 12-month period are granted protection or other leave at initial decision, with more successful on appeal.

Most are assigned refugee status, usually giving them leave to remain for five years.

Is Labour’s small boats crackdown working?

The creation of a new Border Security Command was a key feature of Labour’s “plan for change” in the general election.

Its mission was to “smash the criminal smuggling gangs making millions out of small boat crossings”. Launched last July, there is little evidence to suggest the tide is turning.

Average weekly crossings under Sir Keir Starmer’s watch are currently far higher than under his predecessor, Rishi Sunak, or Boris Johnson.

This figure is likely to come down throughout the winter, however, as small boats tend to set off in greater numbers during the favourable summer weather.

What have been the worst days so far?

The current record is September 3rd, 2022, when 1,305 migrants crossed the Channel on 27 small boats.

More than 1,000 people have made the journey on eight separate days so far, almost all of which occurring in 2022.