Small Business Saturday: Shoppers favor local stores over big retailers

Reuters Videos

STORY: Volkswagen will exit its controversial plant in China's Xinjiang region.It comes after years of investor pressure to abandon its presence there.Rights groups have documented abuses including mass forced labour in detention camps.Beijing denies any such abuses.VW and its Chinese partner agreed to sell the asset to a Shanghai government-owned buyer.The transaction value of the deal was not revealed.The significance of the plant, which used to assemble Volkswagen's Santana vehicle, has dwindled in recent years.The German carmaker cut jobs at the plant, leaving about 200 employees to conduct final quality checks and hand over vehicles to dealers in the region.VW has denied reports that it kept the plant open as a condition from Beijing to keep producing across China.The decision to free itself from the plant comes as VW is battling to boost flagging sales in China, it's biggest market, amid intense competition and sluggish demand.Europe's car companies also have to contend with the impact of a potential trade war between Beijing and the European Union.That's after the EU imposed anti-subsidy import tariffs on China-made electric vehicles.