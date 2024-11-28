Small Business Saturday: Shoppers favor local stores over big retailers
Small Business Saturday: Shoppers favor local stores over big retailers
Small Business Saturday: Shoppers favor local stores over big retailers
Western governments are on edge due to the sudden scarcity of a little-known metal that is critical to both national security and electronics - but one junior miner is now looking to solve that problem
Often, people feel retirement is far off, but it's actually something that many people will come to face unprepared. A survey by the American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries...
France, Germany and Sweden called on the incoming European Commission on Thursday to ensure the future of battery production in Europe and avoid relying on China to meet its needs for the green transition. In a paper released ahead of an EU ministers' meeting to discuss EU competitiveness on Thursday, the three EU members said European battery companies faced common challenges of scaling up in a global playing field that was not level. "If we are to succeed with the green transition we need to get the European battery sector flying and taking a proper share of the market," Swedish Industry Minister Ebba Busch told reporters before the meeting in Brussels.
(Bloomberg) -- From Tesla chargers in the ancient alleys that surround the Forbidden City in Beijing to lonely highway rest stops with charging posts in the western deserts, signs of the electrification of China’s transport fleet — and the demise of gasoline — are everywhere.Most Read from BloombergIn Traffic-Weary Toronto, a Battle Breaks Out Over Bike LanesIn Italy’s Motor City, Car-Free Options Are GrowingNew York City’s ‘Living Breakwaters’ Brace for Stormier SeasNow, according to official s
U.S. authorities have accused Adani, his nephew and executive director Sagar Adani and managing director of Adani Green, Vneet S. Jaain, of being part of a scheme to pay bribes of $265 million to secure Indian power supply contracts, and misleading U.S. investors during fund raises there. ** Energy: It mines thermal coal and produces power through its utilities firm Adani Power, which is transmitted via Adani Energy Solutions. The renewable energy arm of the ports-to-power conglomerate is Adani Green Energy, which is at the center of the U.S. indictment.
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese automaker BYD is asking its suppliers to cut their prices, in a sign that a brutal price war in the world's largest auto market is set to escalate. Citing a leaked email dated Nov. 26 from BYD, Chinese digital news outlet thepaper.cn reported on Wednesday that the Chinese electric vehicle giant had asked one unidentified supplier to reduce its prices by 10% from Jan. 1. "Annual price negotiations with suppliers are a common practice in the automotive industry," BYD's Brand and Public Relations Department general manager Li Yunfei said in his post.
Ian Boxall, president of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS), says U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's proposed 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian products would affect the entire agriculture industry and, as a result, raise food prices.
President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed healthcare picks, including Dr. Jay Bhattacharya for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), are raising concerns from vaccine makers, public health experts, and global health organizations.In a discussion with Market Domination Co-hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton, Yahoo Finance Senior Health Reporter Anjalee Khemlani delves into the potential consequences of these controversial picks. Khemlani explains that figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for being a vaccine skeptic, can undermine trust in US health agencies like the FDA, CDC, and NIH.To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here. This post was written by Cindy Mizaku.
Wendy Williams, 'permanently incapacitated' by dementia, could not consent to filming the Lifetime docuseries 'Where Is Wendy Williams,' her guardian argues.
Many industries have seen layoffs rip through their workforces. Leapsome recently released a report detailing workplace trends, including what seniority level is experiencing the most layoffs....
TORONTO — Canadian businesses are about two weeks away from having to scrap some of the tax they charge customers, but many have already realized that's no easy feat.
Dave Ramsey approaches retirement planning with the same commonsense wisdom as the rest of this financial advice. He has personally lived the path to debt freedom and has guided countless others along...
Displaced Lebanese residents are trying to return to their homes and are celebrating after Israel and Hezbollah reached a 60-day ceasefire deal. In that time, Hezbollah fighters are expected to retreat 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the border with Israel, while Israeli ground forces are meant to withdraw from Lebanese territory.
China's semiconductor industry is bracing for new shocks, as the US prepares to add several major chip equipment and materials suppliers on the mainland to its trade restriction list, dealing a fresh blow to the country's push for technological self-reliance, according to two people familiar with the matter. Several chip fabrication plants and manufacturing partners of Huawei Technologies, which has been under US sanctions since 2019, will be among roughly 200 Chinese companies included in the u
U.S. automakers are grappling with intense competition from Chinese brands abroad and face the threat of tariffs under President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration. Total retailer profit per unit, a metric which tracks gross income from vehicle sales including finance and insurance, is expected to fall 21.2% in the month. "There continues to be a level of risk with vehicle demand in the fourth quarter, but the increase in October has eased some of the concern," said Jeff Schuster, vice president of research, automotive at GlobalData, referring to the global sales forecast.
The province is planning to introduce steeper fines for companies skirting safety requirements. The new legislation also aims to bolster protection for people working on active highways. Lane Harrison reports.
China's ByteDance is suing a former intern for $1.1 million, alleging he deliberately attacked its artificial intelligence large language model training infrastructure, a case that has drawn widespread attention within China amid a heated AI race. The parent company of TikTok is seeking 8 million yuan ($1.1 million) in damages from the former intern, Tian Keyu, in a lawsuit filed with the Haidian District People's Court in Beijing, the state-owned Legal Weekly reported this week. While lawsuits between companies and employees are common in China, legal action against an intern and for such a large sum is unusual.
The Competition Bureau is suing Google over alleged anticompetitive conduct in the tech giant's online advertising business and wants the company to sell off two of its services and pay a penalty.
Family doctors in Alberta have been expecting the province to tell them its new plan for compensation, and some are fed up waiting.
STORY: Volkswagen will exit its controversial plant in China's Xinjiang region.It comes after years of investor pressure to abandon its presence there.Rights groups have documented abuses including mass forced labour in detention camps.Beijing denies any such abuses.VW and its Chinese partner agreed to sell the asset to a Shanghai government-owned buyer.The transaction value of the deal was not revealed.The significance of the plant, which used to assemble Volkswagen's Santana vehicle, has dwindled in recent years.The German carmaker cut jobs at the plant, leaving about 200 employees to conduct final quality checks and hand over vehicles to dealers in the region.VW has denied reports that it kept the plant open as a condition from Beijing to keep producing across China.The decision to free itself from the plant comes as VW is battling to boost flagging sales in China, it's biggest market, amid intense competition and sluggish demand.Europe's car companies also have to contend with the impact of a potential trade war between Beijing and the European Union.That's after the EU imposed anti-subsidy import tariffs on China-made electric vehicles.