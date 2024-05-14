Small business struggles as construction near 58th and Washington continues

Reuters

FREDERICKSBURG, Virginia (Reuters) -The United States could see a significant response from China following any U.S. tariff actions, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday ahead of expected new tariffs targeting certain sectors this week. Yellen, speaking to reporters after a broadband event in rural Fredericksburg, Virginia, said she and other U.S. officials had made clear to China they could reconfigure tariffs first imposed under former President Donald Trump to be more strategic, but that any changes would be narrowly targeted. She declined to give any details of expected changes in U.S. tariffs on China, but said the Biden administration would ensure Chinese officials were informed ahead of any U.S. action.