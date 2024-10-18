Small Fairfield beverage business now on Costco shelves
There's another choice for people who drink soda and sparkling water, and it's made right here in Northern California. The Fairfield company Daytrip created a healthy organic alternative focusing on its California roots, and now it's getting exposure in one of the country's biggest stores: Costco. It's a different kind of drink pouring into the state. The sparkling water and prebiotic soda company is growing its customer base in a popular place.