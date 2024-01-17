Small group takes on Alberta over 'misleading' advertising campaign

A small environmental group has launched a publicity campaign to counter the Alberta government's ad blitz last year that targeted New Brunswickers and other Canadians, warning them about Ottawa's new clean electricity regulations.

The Conservation Council of New Brunswick has nowhere near the financial might of Alberta's United Conservative government led by Premier Danielle Smith.

Alberta spent $8 million on its two-month-long campaign in September on TV and radio ads and the like. The council is spending a mere $20,000 or so, mostly on social media and on electronic billboards in Fredericton, Moncton, Saint John, and Miramichi.

But Moe Qureshi, a climate solutions specialist at the environmental group, says he believes its campaign will resonate with New Brunswickers and Albertans.

"Alberta brought their misleading campaign here, spewing it on radio ads and the like," he said in an interview last week. "It was saying the new regulations would leave you in the dark and you'd have to choose between paying your bills and getting new mittens for your kids. It was a lot of fearmongering that if we switch to clean electricity, somehow, we won't have electricity any more, that the reliability wouldn't be there. But we're in transition. Just look outside.

"The climate is changing, with all the fires last year, the flooding, the heavy rainfalls. These are real problems starting to scale up and if we keep doing what we are doing, we'll be in real trouble."

The Alberta government launched its campaign last fall in its own province and in Ontario, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick because it said those places would be most hurt by the Trudeau Liberal government's plan to green the electricity grid.

The campaign, which included television ads, web and social media, as well as billboards, aimed to "educate Canadians" on federal clean electricity regulations, according to the Smith government.

Ottawa acknowledges there will be a significant cost for New Brunswick to speed up the transition of its energy grid to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, part of a larger worldwide effort to stall climate change and stop the planet from overheating.

The federal government has stated that the net incremental cost to New Brunswick's electricity grid from 2024 to 2050 to meet its target will be an additional $8.4 billion.

Provinces including Ontario and Alberta will be forced to spend billions more, but when factoring in the relative cost for each provincial economy, Ottawa's analysis concludes the transition will be the most expensive in New Brunswick.

The clean-electricity regulations would cap annual carbon emissions from power plants at 30 tonnes per gigawatt hour in 2035. It means base-load emitting plants would need to be equipped with carbon capture and storage capability or transformed to continue to be used, or phased out entirely. Such is the case with NB Power's Belledune Generating Station, which must stop using coal within 11 years.

One of the Alberta radio ads stated that "when Ottawa's proposed electricity regulations make electricity unreliable, the things you rely on won't work when needed."

"Your hot water. Computer.

Washer and dryer. Electric car. TV. Lights. Mobile phone. Stove. Your heat in minus 30 degrees."

Qureshi rolls his eyes when he hears those words.

He said there's no evidence a clean electricity grid, fueled by non-emitting sources, would not be able to supply New Brunswickers.

His organization favours more wind and solar, backed by battery power, but non-emitting sources also include hydro and nuclear.

The environmentalist argues Ottawa's regulations don't even go far enough. Under the new rules, provinces have until 2025 to equip some new fossil fuel plants, such as natural gas plants, to create electricity.

"There are too many fossil fuel exemptions, which is why we are not seeing the change we should be. Under the clean electricity regulations, if you build a new fossil fuel facility up until 2025, it can run without carbon capture for 20 years. So that means until 2045, you could still have a fossil fuel plant running at full capacity. That being said, without the new regulations, things would be a lot worse."

The Alberta government did not respond for comment, but last year, Ryan Fournier, a spokesperson for Rebecca Schulz, Alberta's environment minister, told Brunswick News that "the Maritimes have seen soaring costs on electricity bills before, and very recently, they've seen the real impacts of energy poverty.

"We will continue to encourage families and businesses across the country to tell the feds that they need reliable and affordable electricity, not soaring costs and blackouts," he said.

-with files from Adam Huras

John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner