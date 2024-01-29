Small Oklahoma town left shocked after a string of shootings over the weekend
Small Oklahoma town left shocked after a string of shootings over the weekend
Small Oklahoma town left shocked after a string of shootings over the weekend
Dr. Jonathan Reiner put the former president on blast for his claim about cognitive testing.
A camera inside Flagler County's Matanzas High School captured the moment 17-year-old Brendan Depa attacked the paraprofessional, knocking her unconscious. He then began kicking at the teacher's aide before kneeling on top of her and repeatedly punching her in the head. The trigger for the attack was talk of taking away Depa's Nintendo Switch. In a news release the day after the Feb. 21, 2023 attack, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said it was "absolutely horrendous" and "unprovoked."
Cody Sager and his colleagues have answered more than 30 distress calls over the past week from concerned Calgary residents.The roofing technician, who works with Calgary Elite Roofing, says his team has been repeatedly dealing with complaints over what appears to be attic rain, a phenomenon that is often observed when the weather gets warmer after a cold spell."When it goes from –30 [or] –40 to plus five [degrees] in two days, that's when the issue presents itself and it will start by a small d
UPDATE, video added Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang didn’t seem too thrilled when Dave Chappelle, for reasons unknown to the audience and apparently some of the SNL cast, jumped on stage during the cast’s good night segment at the end of Saturday’s show. Watch video of the segment below. Chappelle, who has drawn …
Stephanie Grisham also examined former first lady Melania Trump’s reported role in her husband’s attacks on the advice columnist.
King Charles cannot stand warm environments, often opening windows across his royal residences that have led to "constant battles" with his wife Queen Camilla, according to her sister Annabel Elliot
Shannen Doherty has shared a "miracle" update on her cancer treatment journey and vowed to live each day as it comes because she doesn't know how long she has left.
We've seen this quote spread across the internet before.
The Chiefs are headed to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11
Eighteen months after having a cesarean birth, a "dinner plate-sized" surgical tool was found inside a woman's abdomen in Auckland, New Zealand.
Former President Trump, who has predicted economic doom if he’s not elected back to the White House, said Monday he should get credit for the stock market’s recent record highs, more than three years after he left office. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that polls that show him ahead of…
Roberta Kaplan also put the former president “on notice.”
Critics are mocking the Republican National Committee after a tweet by its “research” account hits the wrong note.
Plumbing the depths of a bureaucratic nightmare.
Dan Campbell's brutal honesty might not have been the way to go after Detroit lost to San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.
The Democratic Texas congresswoman expertly trolled the far-right Boebert.
"Russia will probably still have control of some portion of Ukraine, Crimea, the land bridge to Russia," said former NATO commander James Stavridis.
Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the chief content officer at World Wrestling Entertainment, made his first public comments after Vince McMahon resigned Friday from the board of WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings.
The president also flipped former first lady Melania Trump's slogan back at his predecessor.
Here’s what Andy Reid told the team (and the music the players were dancing to) after advancing to Super Bowl LVIII.