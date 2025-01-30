Small plane collides with military helicopter, crashes into Potomac River

Planes were grounded at Reagan National Airport in Washington on January 11, 2023, after a system failure. On Wednesday night a small American Airlines plan collided with a jet near the airport. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A small American Airlines jet collided with a Sikorsky H-60 military helicopter on approach to Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday night.

In a joint statement with DC Fire and MPD, police said "there are no confirmed casualties at this time." CNN reported that a portion of the plane is in the winter.

An American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, departed from Wichita, Kan., and was on approach to Runway 33. The plane was a Bombardier CRJ twin-engine plane. According to American Airlines, the plane has 65 seats.

American Airlines told CNN there were 60 passengers and four crew on board the flight.

All takeoffs and landings were halted at the airport. "Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open," Reagan National Airport said on social media.

A Bombardier CRJ-900ER American Airlines plane, similar to the one pictured, collided with a military helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River. Photo by Mark Harkin/Wikimedia Commons

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation with the Federal Aviation Administration.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Donald Trump has been informed about an incident.

"Learning that a plane inbound from Kansas was involved in a crash at DCA. I am in contact with authorities," Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran posted on X. "Please join me in praying for all involved."

"We are in contact with authorities working to get answers," the other Kansas Senator, Roger Marshall posted on X. "We ask you to join us in prayer for every single passenger and their families."

Vice President JD Vance said he was also monitoring the situation.

"Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening," he said on X.

"We're monitoring the situation, but for now, let's hope for the best."