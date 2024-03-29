Small Plane Crash-Lands on Australian Nudist Beach

A small plane made an emergency landing on a nudist beach in Darwin, in Australia’s Northern Territory, on Friday, March 29, after an engine failure, according to authorities and local media.

Video from Garry Enright shows onlookers cheering as the aircraft successfully took off from the nude section of Casuarina beach.

The pilot was the only person on board the Piper PA-32 aircracft, according to NT News. Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services said no one was injured and the incident was being investigated. Credit: Garry Enright via Storyful