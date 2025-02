Medical transport plane carrying child, mother crashes near Philadelphia mall in fiery explosion

A small medical transport plane, carrying a child, her mother and four other people, crashed in Philadelphia Friday night near a busy mall, killing all aboard and resulting in an untold number of injuries on the ground.

The Learjet 55 crashed near the Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia around 6:30 p.m. after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to authorities.

The exact number of the injured is not yet available, officials said.

"Many people on the ground – in parking lots, on streets, in cars and homes in the area – were injured; the number of injured is yet to be released but the information shared at this time reports that a number of people were transported to Temple University Hospital, Jeans Campus in the Northeast," the office of Mayor Cherelle Parker said Saturday.

"Right now, we're just asking for prayers," Parker told reporters Friday night. She urged residents to stay away from the scene.

PHOTO: People run after a small plane crash was reported in northeast Philadelphia, Jan. 31, 2025. (@st4ced_up/X)

In a statement, Shriner's Hospital said the child had received care from the Philadelphia hospital and was being taken back to her home country of Mexico along with her mother on a contracted air ambulance when the crash happened.

The company that operated the flight, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, said in a statement there were four crew members on board.

"At this time, we cannot confirm any survivors," the company said in the statement. "No names are being released at this time until family members have been notified. Our immediate concern is for the patient's family, our personnel, their families and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground."

The air ambulance was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, according to Flight Radar24 data.

A large fire burned in the wake of the crash, prompting a significant response.

"We heard a loud explosion and then saw the aftermath of flames and smoke," eyewitness Jimmy Weiss told local ABC station WPVI near the scene.

He added, "It felt like the ground shook .. it was a loud boom. It was startling."

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

An NTSB investigator arrived at the scene Friday night with additional team members expected to arrive Saturday.

PHOTO: A car burns after a small plane crash was reported in northeast Philadelphia, Jan. 31, 2025. (@st4ced_up/X)

Temple University Hospital told ABC News it had received six patients hurt in the crash, although it was not clear if they were in the plane or people who were on the ground.

Three of those patients were treated and released and three remain hospitalized in fair condition, the hospital said.

PHOTO: Map of approximate location where small plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia (ABC News)

Speaking at a follow-up press briefing Friday night, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said dozens of state troopers and other state personnel were on on hand to offer help and praised local responders and community members.

"We saw neighbor helping neighbor. We saw Pennsylvanians looking out for one another," he said.

In a statement posted to social media platform Truth Social, President Donald Trump said: "So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all."

PHOTO: A small plane crash was reported in northeast Philadelphia, Jan. 31, 2025. (Andrew S)

PHOTO: First responders work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Jan. 31, 2025. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Immediately after the crash, the FAA issued a ground stop at Northeast Philadelphia Airport due to "an aircraft incident."

PHOTO: People react in video taken with their Ring doorbell camera as a small plane crashes in Philadelphia with a fiery explosion observed upon impact, Jan. 31, 2025. (@domingotattoos/Instagram)

The FAA had initially reported there were two people on board the aircraft but later corrected that report.

ABC News' Ayesha Ali and Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.

Medical transport plane carrying child, mother crashes near Philadelphia mall in fiery explosion originally appeared on abcnews.go.com