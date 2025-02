CBC

A 56-year-old Californian man has agreed to plead guilty to operating the drone that crashed into a Quebec water bomber plane fighting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles earlier this month. Peter Tripp Akemann, who is from Culver City, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Friday, where United States federal prosecutors charged him with one count of unsafe operation of an unmanned aircraft. Akemann will remain out of jail under court supervision during his case. He has not yet entered his plea. The