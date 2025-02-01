Small plane crashes into Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA – A small plane crashed in a residential area of Northeast Philadelphia Friday evening, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a Learjet 55 crashed around 6:30 p.m. with two people on board. The jet departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport and was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri.

The aircraft crashed near a residential street, and there are reports of injuries to people who were on the ground, police said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote on X he has spoken with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker about the crash, and his office is in contact with local officials.

“We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly,” Shapiro wrote. "We’ll continue to provide updates as more information is available."

Witnesses on social media said they saw an orange flash near Roosevelt Mall, an outdoor shopping center off the boulevard that is surrounded by homes. Several homes are on fire, CBS News reported.

The FAA said it will assist the National Transportation Safety Board with the investigation.

USA TODAY had reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for additional information on the crash.

'Sounded like they dropped a bomb'

Timothy Stauffer was at home when he heard a massive boom on Friday evening.

“It sounded like they dropped a bomb,” Stauffer said.

He quickly drove around the corner to find a huge cloud of fire and smoke rising above the busy stretch of Roosevelt Boulevard, a wide highway that runs through the city.

“All this was cloudy, smoky, couldn’t see and then all the EMS and authorities came and started locking things down,” Stauffer said as he pointed toward the crash site from the police perimeter.

Details about plane emerge

According to the online flight-tracking service Flight Aware, the red and white plane is a 43-year-old Learjet 55 registered to Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, which has operations in Miami and Mexico.

In recent days, the plane had passed through airports in Mexico, Haiti, Florida and Arizona. On the company's website, the plane is featured in a video explaining how Jet Rescue can extract patients worldwide and is shown in the air as the video touts the company's "impeccable safety record."

USA TODAY has reached out to Jet Rescue for comment.

Contributing: Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY; Bucks County Courier Times

