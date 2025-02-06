Small Tornado Causes Damage in Central Kentucky

An EF1 tornado caused damage to buildings in Hart County, Kentucky, on Thursday morning, February 6, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

John Gordon, Chief Meteorologist at the NWS office in Louisville, said the tornado was packing wind speeds of up 95 mph and hurled some heavy objects around 600 feet.

This footage from local resident Dale Avery shows damage to farm buildings and equipment in northern Hart County, close to the LaRue County line.

No casualties had been reported at the time of publication. Credit: @Fireman18HVFD via Storyful

