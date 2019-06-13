Small town, big dreams: Nick Marshall finds stardom in Rider Nation

Regina is more than 2,600 kilometres northwest of Nick Marshall's hometown, but he says they have a lot more in common than you'd think.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back grew up in Pineview, Ga. — a small town about 200 kilometres southeast of Atlanta.

He hasn't been in Canada long, but the 26-year-old is already considered one of the best corners in the CFL. He was recently picked No. 42 on TSN's list of the top 50 players for 2019.

Marshall recently spoke to CBC's Peter Mills about his love for making big plays, his love for his mom and son, and how some Riders fans might just be wearing a piece of Pineview on their heads.

A knack for the pick-six

Marshall intercepted a pass at practice and took it to the end zone for a touchdown, something he did twice in his first season with the Riders.

"I feel great doing it. I take what I do from practice and try to bring it to the field.

"If you have a great … practice, it should come to you easy in a game so that's what I put my mind around — just focus out here on the field and do the little things, and the plays will come our way."

Peter Mills/CBC More

1 year in Rider Nation

"What stands out to me is my growth in this defence, and now I'm able to play faster than I was last year. Last year, I was kind of learning on the run but right now I'm playing with no hesitation, like full speed, no thinking at all.

"I believe that's a great step for me."

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press More

Living in Saskatchewan

"It's fine, just because I'm from a small town just like … here. It's quiet, ain't too much to do, so I'm pretty good with this.… I can just stay in and get done what I came out here for."

Growing up in Pineview

"It's probably 500-600 people there, so small town … but at the end of the day I just felt like it was great for me. It kept me out of trouble."

Peter Mills/CBC More

Story continues