'Smallville' star Tom Welling arrested for DUI in California

Tom Welling speaks onstage at the Smallville Cast Reunion during New York Comic Con 2022 on Oct, 8, 2022 in New York City.

"Smallville" and "Lucifer" star Tom Welling was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in Northern California over the weekend.

According to an arrest and booking report obtained by USA TODAY on Tuesday, Welling was arrested by a Yreka Police officer just past midnight on Sunday morning and booked into Siskiyou Country Sheriff's Office custody around 2 a.m. According to the police department, Welling's blood alcohol level was at least 0.08 percent

Welling, 47, was released several hours later, at around 7 a.m., in anticipation of a future court appearance. His arraignment date is scheduled for the afternoon of March 11.

USA TODAY has reached out to Welling's representative for comment. TMZ was first to report the news.

On Sunday, Welling posted a tribute for wife Jessica Rose Lee Welling's birthday on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday to our Angel who makes our dreams come true and inspires us even more! We love you to the moon and back!"

She and Welling married in 2019 after six years together and share two children. Welling's first wife Jamie White filed for divorce in 2013.

Welling portrayed Clark Kent, aka Superman, for 10 seasons of the CW show "Smallville" and hosts a re-watch podcast "Talk Ville" with co-star Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor. In 2022, Welling reunited with co-stars Erica Durance, Kristin Kreuk and John Glover for a panel at New York Comic Con.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Welling arrested: 'Smallville' star suspected of DUI