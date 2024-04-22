Smart motorway technology fails almost once a day

Gareth Corfield
·4 min read
Overhead gantry signs that tell drivers to stay out of lanes with stationary traffic in them have been affected
Overhead gantry signs that tell drivers to stay out of lanes with stationary traffic in them have been affected - DAWSON IMAGES/ALAMY

Smart motorway technology supposed to keep broken-down drivers safe from traffic is failing nearly once a day, a freedom of information (FoI) request has revealed.

There were 174 power outages that hit vital smart motorway safety equipment in the six months to February 2024, which is equivalent to nearly one per day.

Vital radar sensors used to detect broken-down cars and alert National Highways operatives to dangerous situations are affected by the power outages.

Overhead gantry signs that tell drivers to stay out of lanes with stationary traffic in them are also affected.

The findings show how vulnerable the life-saving technology is to power outages that can last for days, putting motorists’ lives at risk.

Overall, smart motorway technology failed more than 400 times over a 17-month period, the BBC’s Panorama programme discovered under FoI laws.

Further data obtained by the BBC revealed that there were 397 power failures between June 2022 and February this year.

Power supply failures disabled smart motorway radar sensors used for detecting broken-down cars and closing motorway lanes.

One of those outages, on Junction 14 of the M4, lasted for 11 days and saw both the sensors and overhead gantry signs used to warn drivers of lane closures taken out of action.

Edmund King, the AA president, said these failures were “every driver’s worst nightmare” as he called for hard shoulders to be reinstated on all smart motorways.

“We have been exposing the dangers of smart motorways for more than a decade and have made representations to more than a dozen transport secretaries and ministers,” Mr King said.

“Four-fifths of our members tell us that they want smart motorways scrapped and the hard shoulder reinstated.

“Now is the time to stop this failed experiment. Efforts have been made to retrofit safety at great expense, but you can never fully correct such a flawed design.”

A National Highways traffic officer, speaking anonymously, told the BBC: “They’re supposed to spot [broken down cars] ... Are they looking at the cows in the field or are they actually looking at the motorway?

“Some of the cameras are very old – there are some signals that haven’t worked for 10-15 years.”

Smart motorways were first introduced in 2006, with a stretch of the M42 having the hard shoulder opened up to traffic during peak congestion times.

Since then, about 250 miles of so-called “all lane running” smart motorways have been introduced at a cost of around £3 billion.

50 deaths linked to smart motorways

More than 50 deaths have been linked to crashes on smart motorways caused by vehicles ploughing into broken-down cars that cannot escape from traffic because of the lack of hard shoulder.

Last April, Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, cancelled plans to expand the smart motorway network, saying the public had lost confidence in the roads.

National Highways is spending £900 million installing extra laybys on smart motorways where the hard shoulder has been converted into an extra running lane to increase traffic capacity.

Andrew Page-Dove, the state-owned company’s operational control director, said: “Safety is our highest priority and our motorways are statistically some of the safest in the world, but there is still work to do as every death is a tragedy and every serious injury a life changed.

“They were introduced to provide extra capacity on some of our busiest and most congested sections of motorway, and the latest data shows that, overall, in terms of serious or fatal casualties, smart motorways are our safest roads.”

A report from the highways maintenance organisation revealed in December that drivers are three times more dangerous to break down on smart motorways than normal motorways with hard shoulders.

The Telegraph previously revealed that National Highways’ safety systems were hit by electricity supply problems that lasted for a total of 541 hours across 52 separate days at numerous locations between April and August last year.

It is not only failures with signs and sensors that are blighting smart motorways and contributing to road deaths, however.

A “catastrophic failure” of a vital computer system culminated in a pile-up on the southbound M6 on January 19 when a car was left a “sitting duck” after breaking down.

The vehicle failed to reach an emergency refuge area on the “all lane running” stretch of the motorway before being hit repeatedly by other vehicles between Junctions 3a and 3 near Coventry.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 4 Sneaky Car Dealership Scams That Will Be Illegal in 2024

    Buying a car can feel like walking through a minefield of shady sales tactics. Some deceitful dealerships have long employed a bag of tricks to nickel-and-dime consumers out of their hard-earned cash....

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • 5 Japanese Cars To Stay Away From Buying

    Japanese cars have earned and maintained a well-deserved reputation for reliability and affordability. For instance, the 2023 Toyota RAV4 was the fourth bestselling car of 2023, according to Car &...

  • What an Average Car Cost in the Year You Were Born

    If it seems like your parents and grandparents were buying cars for a steal back in their day, well you might be right, although it's hard to compare historical prices without accounting for...

  • Honda to build electric vehicles and battery plant in Ontario, sources say

    TORONTO — Honda Canada is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant near its auto manufacturing facility in Alliston, Ont., where it also plans to produce fully electric vehicles. The Canadian Press has learned that the federal and Ontario governments will make the announcement this week. Senior sources with information on the project confirmed the deal but were not yet able to give any dollar figures. Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday morning told a First Nations conference that there wi

  • 8 Hybrid Cars That Lose Their Value the Fastest

    Most cars depreciate, or lose their value, over time. But some vehicles depreciate more quickly than others. Considering how expensive a new car can be -- $47,401 on average, according to Kelly Blue...

  • Tesla cuts prices in major markets as sales fall

    The move comes after the firm reported a sharp fall in deliveries in the first three months of 2024.

  • Tesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD Software

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. spent the weekend cutting prices of its models across China, Europe and the US amid slumping sales and a glut of inventory.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyLate Saturday, the company led by Elo

  • Mixed feelings as B.C. bans self-driving vehicles on its roads

    Earlier this month, changes to B.C.'s Motor Vehicle Act quietly came into effect, prohibiting the use of fully automated self-driving vehicles.The new legislation restricts someone from driving Level 3 or higher automated vehicles, as defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), and also prohibits the use of features that cause a vehicle to operate as a Level 3 or higher automated vehicle.According to the society's classification, which ranges from Level 0 to Level 5, a motorist is not

  • 7 Best Sports Cars That Are Worth Every Penny

    Even if you're not really a "car person," you've probably caught a glimpse of a sleek sports car vrooming by and thought, "Wow, that's a cool car." Or, maybe you're really into automobiles and have a...

  • China's state planner warns intensified EV price war on oversupply

    China's state planner expects an intensified price war among automakers of electric cars and plug-in hybrids this year because of overhanging supply, among other issues, the government body said in a statement on Monday. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) expected more than 110 new energy vehicle models among a total of 150 new cars launched this year, intensifying competition. NDRC also estimated the market demand for new energy vehicles, including EVs and plug-in hybrids, to grow 2.1 million units this year, but BYD , Aito and Li Auto, the three top NEV brands, had planned increase deliveries by 2.3 million units for 2024, signaling oversupply.

  • The 10 car brands most expensive to maintain over 10 years

    Consumer Reports' ranking of the most- and least-expensive vehicles sounds a concerning alarm bell about a few European brands.

  • Tesla shares tumble on price cuts in run-up to earnings

    The cuts come ahead of its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, with the world's most valuable automaker expected to post its first revenue drop and lowest gross margin in nearly four years, according to LSEG data. Investors are awaiting clarity from CEO Elon Musk on Tesla's strategy after he cut 10% of the company's staff last week and said focusing on autonomous driving was a "blindingly obvious" move. Musk had earlier this month announced an event in August to unveil its "Robotaxi", after a Reuters report on April 5 said Tesla had scrapped its plan to develop its long-awaited affordable EV in favor of robotaxis.

  • Tesla cuts the price of its "Full Self Driving" system by a third to $8,000

    NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla knocked roughly a third off the price of its “Full Self Driving” system — which can’t drive itself and so drivers must remain alert and be ready to intervene — to $8,000 from $12,000, according to the company website. Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk promised in 2019 that there would be a fleet of robotaxis on the road in 2020, but the promise has yet to materialize, and the system still has to be supervised by humans. The cuts, which occurred on Saturday, follow Tesla's

  • SC man killed in crash after vehicle runs off road, coroner says

    The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, according to the coroner’s office.

  • Porsche 911 Carrera T Road Test: What's 911 minus 718?

    There's not much difference between the Porsche 911 Carrera T and the two-seater 718 Cayman GT4 on paper. But what about in practice?

  • Emirates is dealing with a 30,000 bag backlog as it grovels to customers about its handling of Dubai floods

    400 Emirates flights were cancelled after flooding hit Dubai last week, leaving the airlines dealing with one of its toughest weeks operationally.

  • Tesla cuts prices in China, Germany and around globe after US cuts

    BEIJING/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Tesla has cut prices in a number of its major markets, including China and Germany, following price cuts in the United States, as it grapples with falling sales and an intensifying price war for electric vehicles (EVs), especially against Chinese EVs. The price cuts come after Tesla, led by its billionaire CEO Elon Musk, reported this month that its global vehicle deliveries in the first quarter fell for the first time in nearly four years. "Tesla prices must change frequently in order to match production with demand," Musk posted on X on Sunday.

  • 2 young siblings killed, 15 hurt after car crashes into birthday party in Michigan

    The driver was taken into custody for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and is being held at the Monroe County jail.

  • Motorcyclist Dead After Crashing Into Concrete Barrier and Falling 30 Feet Off Bridge

    Police in Oregon identified the deceased man as 27-year-old Mark Steven Sewell