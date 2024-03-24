Smart Streetlights reunite missing San Diego man with family
Thanks to Smart Streetlights, San Diego police located and reunited Rodney Angus with his family the same day when he was reported missing.
Courtesy of Hayden Gain via GoFundMeA 16-year-old girl who was left comatose after a horrific altercation with a classmate, is breathing on her own, according to her family.Kaylee Gain’s latest health update was posted on Friday to a GoFundMe page which was started by Hayden Gain on behalf of Clinton Gain.“We are happy to share that Kaylee is breathing on her own, remains stable and the best news so far is that we have been moved out of the ICU,” the post said. “We are truly blessed by the outpo
The mom is charged with four counts of child neglect.
Ontario's police watchdog says a 25-year-old woman has been injured in a "police-involved" shooting Friday afternoon in Westboro after fleeing a traffic stop.In a social media post on Friday afternoon, the Ottawa Police Service said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m.Ottawa paramedics told CBC a woman was shot and taken to hospital in critical condition.Ottawa police officers stand at the scene of a shooting in the city's Westboro neighbourhood on Friday. (CBC)In a news release Friday evening
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Handout Courtesy of Bill and Hillary Clinton AirportBryan Malinowski, the Arkansas airport executive injured in a shootout with federal agents serving a search warrant at his home earlier this week, died Thursday, his employer confirmed.The 53-year-old allegedly opened fire as agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives attempted to serve the warrant at his home in Little Rock shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, with one agent suffering
Nhung Truong, a 44-year-old Vietnamese mother of three, is suing Houston’s Dun Huang Plaza after she was left paralyzed from the waist down following a robbery that took place in the same area last year. Truong is suing the shopping center in order to push for measures aimed at preventing others from experiencing the same fate as hers. Instead, the plaza suggested the need for the government to work on community safety efforts.
The FBI has told passengers on the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max that lost a door-plug panel in midflight that they might be victims of a crime. “I’m contacting you because we have identified you as a possible victim of a crime,” a victim specialist from the federal agency's Seattle office wrote in the letters, which passengers received this week. “This case is currently under investigation by the FBI." The plane was flying 16,000 feet (4,800 meters) over Oregon on Jan. 5 when the panel blew ou
CBS New York/YouTubeU.S. Marshals busted a pair of teen squatters on Friday morning who were wanted for the brutal killing of a woman whose body was found stuffed into a duffel bag in a Manhattan apartment last week, multiple outlets reported, citing police sources. Nadia Vitels, 52, had flown into the U.S. from Spain to prepare the Kips Bay apartment owned by her late mother for a family friend to move into, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Thursday. Police believe Vitels was beaten t
SURREY, B.C. — Police say a Canadian gang leader who escaped to Puerto Rico and posed as a businessman has been returned to Canada to face trial for his alleged role in a 2009 homicide in Vancouver. British Columbia's gang squad, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, says Conor D’Monte is being held in a Canadian pretrial facility after his arrest in 2022. Police say D’Monte, who was known as Johnny Williams in Puerto Rico, was allegedly a high-ranking member of the United Nations gang i
An Ontario man, convicted in the killings of two women in Toronto that took place nearly four decades ago, was sentenced on Friday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 21 years.Joseph George Sutherland, 62, of Moosonee, Ont., was sentenced in Ontario Superior Court in Toronto. He pleaded guilty in October 2023 to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Susan Tice and Erin Gilmour in 1983.Tice, 45, and Gilmour, 22, were both sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in their b
"What I assumed to be a near-universally popular policy has been torn to shreds by Americans..."
A trip to a garage was the only thing linking Annette to the deaths of a mother and two children.
U.S. federal prosecutors have indicted two men in connection with the deaths of an Indian migrant family over two years ago in Manitoba, along the U.S.-Canada border. Steve Shand of Deltona, Fla., was named Thursday in a superseding indictment filed in U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota against Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, an Indian citizen residing in Florida, according to court documents. U.S. border patrol agents arrested Shand and two migrants in a rented 15-seater passenger van on a s
The Fulton County prosecutor denied feeling any embarrassment for her conduct, saying, "I don’t think my reputation needs to be reclaimed."
The criminal justice system is broken for the most vulnerable Americans. It works for billionaires like former President Donald Trump.
BRAMPTON, Ont. — An Ontario man has been given a three-year prison sentence for his role in a fraud case involving more than $34 million in false charitable donations. The Canada Revenue Agency says Festus Bayden, of Brampton, Ont., was a partner in a tax preparation business known as E & F Tax Associates or as Bankay Financial Services Inc. in Toronto and later in Brampton. The CRA says Bayden claimed more than $34 million in false charitable donations on individual income tax returns for the 2
Mexico’s president said Friday he won’t fight Mexican drug cartels on U.S. orders, in the clearest explanation yet of his refusal to confront the gangs. Over the years, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has laid out various justifications for his “hugs, not bullets” policy of avoiding clashes with the cartels. In the past he has said “you cannot fight violence with violence,” and on other occasions he has argued the government has to address “the causes” of drug cartel violence, ascribing them to poverty or a lack of opportunities.
Former Conservative cabinet minister and MP for Labrador Peter Penashue was arrested Saturday after a long-simmering dispute Penashue claims is fuelled by illicit drug dealing and police inaction. Penashue says he smashed the windows out of a vehicle parked outside a Sheshatshiu home, in part, because of a dispute over who owns the house.CBC News has requested clarification on the exact charges from the RCMP."I put on Twitter, I said, at 10:30, I'm going to break every window ... just watch how
The malnourished and badly bruised son of a parenting advice YouTuber politely asks a neighbor to take him to the nearest police station in newly released video from the day his mother and her business partner were arrested on child abuse charges in southern Utah. The 12-year-old son of Ruby Franke, a mother of six who dispensed advice to millions via a popular YouTube channel, had escaped through a window and approached several nearby homes until someone answered the door, according to documents released Friday by the Washington County Attorney’s office. Crime scene photos, body camera video and interrogation tapes were released a month after Franke and business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, a mental health counselor, were each sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.
Miami federal prisoner plea bargained for possible 20-year sentence.
TERREBONNE, Que. — Quebec provincial police say one man is dead and another badly injured after a brawl at a strip club in Terrebonne, Que., just north of Montreal. Police say the fight occurred about 2:30 a.m. and no one has been arrested. Investigators are looking to speak with the many people police said were involved in or witnessed the fight at the O'Gascon Gentlemen Club. Many people fled the scene and provincial police, who are working with local police on the investigation, hope those in