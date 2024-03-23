Advertisement
KATE MIDDLETON DIAGNOSIS:

Vote: Did the Princess of Wales owe it to the public to share her diagnosis?

Tell us what you think of the weeks-long speculation over the Royal's health

Smart Streetlights reunite missing San Diego man with family

KGTV - San Diego Scripps

Thanks to Smart Streetlights, San Diego police located and reunited Rodney Angus with his family the same day when he was reported missing.