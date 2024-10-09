Smartwatch shootout: New Apple Series 10, Pixel 3 and Samsung Galaxy 7 jockey for position

The new Apple Watch series 10 is displayed during an Apple special event at Apple headquarters on September 9, 2024 in Cupertino, California. Apple held an event to showcase the new iPhone 16, Airpods and Apple Watch models.

With this year’s smartwatches, thin is in − and big is huge.

Unlike in previous years, the latest Apple Watch, Google Pixel Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch models all sport new looks − in their own way. There are even some enticing new health-monitoring capabilities.

I don’t need to tag the new Apple Watch with some offbeat wristband to tell it apart from last year’s model. Pretty sure I’ve never said that before.

Bear in mind, the changes with the Apple Watch Series 10 (iOS, starting at $399 for 42mm, $529 as tested 46mm aluminum with LTE) aren’t major. They’re just different enough to be able to tell it apart at a glance from the Series 7, Series 8 and Series 9, which are virtually indistinguishable from one another.

Of course, Apple isn’t the only electronics maker to maintain a consistent style aesthetic year after year, even when innovations under the hood serve up opportunities to spotlight the latest technology. With their bread-and-butter watches, Google and Samsung arguably changed the look and feel of their watches this year less than Apple.

At the same time, Google and Samsung watch lineups both added new models this year. Google finally added a second, larger size with the Google Pixel Watch 3 (Android, starting at $349.99 for 41mm, $399.99 for 45mm and $449.99 and $499.99 as tested for 41mm/45mm with LTE), something a lot of us have wanted to see from the start.

In addition to the visually familiar Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (Android, starting at $299.99, $329.99 as tested for 44mm Wi-Fi only), the electronics giant added the Galaxy Watch Ultra (Android, starting at $649.99, $649.99 as tested for 47mm titanium with LTE), an extra-large model for adventure enthusiasts akin to what Apple has been doing with its own Ultra-series.

I’ve been evaluating all five new devices − two each from Google and Samsung and one from Apple − more or less since they each came available. Which means I’ve had far more time with the Pixel and Galaxy watches than the Apple Watch Series 10.

One caveat up front: It’s not like the old days, when most watch apps supported both iOS and Android. The Google Pixel Watches work only with Android smartphones − and better on Pixel phones. Likewise, Samsung Galaxy watches are compatible with Android, with more features available on Samsung Galaxy phones. The Apple Watch Series 10 − like every previous version − works only on the iPhone. So if you’re not willing to change smartphone platforms, then all of these watches aren’t available to you.

That said, all three are very nice smartwatches. The Google Pixel Watch 3 feels a little more basic than the Apple and Samsung devices, which have far more attractive watch-face options along with more attention-grabbing notifications. But PW3 health features are accessed through the familiar Fitbit app, which is a plus. (Google bought Fitbit in January 2021.)

Features

At 2000 nit peak brightness, they’re all plenty bright to see in the sun. The Galaxy Watch Ultra boasts peak brightness of 3000 nits, just like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which came out last year.

None have great battery life, though the PW3 is noticeably better than previous generations. The beefy Galaxy Watch Ultra has a much bigger battery and lasts one-and-a-half to two times longer than the others, with power-saving modes to stretch up to 100 hours between charges.

All three include full-featured health monitoring. They monitor sleep, test ECG and track workouts. The Apple and Samsung watches both added sleep apnea detection this year, something Pixel Watch 3 doesn’t have. Google and Samsung both report blood oxygen levels. Apple Watches are capable, but due to litigation, no models sold after December 31, 2023, offer the feature.

Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 is a little bigger, a little lighter and a little thinner than the S9. And if you’re keeping score at home, the digital crown control on the side is also a bit smaller. And thanks to new display technology, the always-on watch display is brighter from the side. So it’s easier to just glance down at the time.

Pixel Watch 3

The Pixel Watch 3’s always-on display is easier to see in daylight than last year’s. And the larger 45mm watch actually looks like it belongs on my wide wrist. The Fitbit “body response” alert, which flashes whenever it detects stress or excitement. It fires up fast − almost too fast, like when I’m having an uncomfortable face-to-face conversation.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra

Both the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra sport an updated biometric sensor complex that’s not only a lot more accurate. The new sensor, called the BioActive sensor, also includes new-colored LEDs that help it identify longer-term blood sugar trends in the body, similar to what the a1c blood test reveals. Rather than test the blood, it’s watching the skin for sugar byproducts, called Advanced Glycation End Products, or AGEs. From what I know about my own a1c results, the AGE Index provides a reasonable estimation.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra does have some cool new features to attract divers, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts. But there’s plenty in this premium to appeal to less adventurous lifestyles as well.

So, is it time to buy a new smartwatch?

If you’ve recently purchased one, there’s probably not enough new here to entice an upgrade. Two exceptions: if you’re a big-wristed Pixel Watch fan who still can’t get used to the smaller model. Or if you’re a Samsung Galaxy Watch fan, and don’t mind spending the extra cash, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the first true premium-class model that lasts longer and offers new sportsman features the mainstream watches don’t.

If, on the other hand, you’re looking for your first smartwatch, then this is as good a time as any to buy. These are the best watches each company has turned out in a market that’s already stabilized. So you’ll get a great watch that should last you for years.

But don’t forget: Before you pick a watch, decide whether you love your smartphone. Because that will go a long way toward helping you choose the right smartwatch.

USA TODAY columnist Mike Feibus is president and principal analyst of FeibusTech, a Scottsdale, Arizona, market research and consulting firm. Reach him at mikef@feibustech.com. Follow him on Twitter @MikeFeibus.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author's and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Smartwatch review: Apple Series 10, Pixel 3 and Samsung Galaxy 7