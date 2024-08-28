Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan and Wife Chloé Mendel Expecting Baby No. 3: 'An Exciting Time' (Exclusive)

The couple's exciting news comes just weeks before their first wedding anniversary

Danielle Simone Chloé Mendel and Billy Corgan with daughter Philomena and son Augustus

Billy Corgan's family is getting just a little bit bigger!

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman, 57, and wife Chloé Mendel Corgan, 31, are expecting their third baby together, the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

"We are overjoyed to announce that our family is growing!" the soon-to-be mom of three tells PEOPLE. "It’s an exciting time for us, although unexpected!”

Not only are the couple excited to welcome a new little one to the family, but they took joy in sharing their pregnancy news with daughter Philomena, 5½, and Augustus, 8½.

Danielle Simone Chloé Mendel cradles baby bump

"On Sunday, we shared the news with our children, Augustus Juppiter and Philomena Clementine. While Augustus was overjoyed, Clementine, the younger of the two, asked if the baby was made already and shed a few tears of concern, which was honestly adorable," the proud dad tells PEOPLE.

"Now, both kids are beaming, and it makes it so much fun to share the joy of bringing more love into our family. We are truly blessed."

Danielle Simone Billy Corgan and Chloé Mendel with their kids

Mendel is the creative director and co-founder of fashion brand Maison Atia, a luxury outerwear brand. Her father is Gilles Mendel, the French atelier and designer and CEO of the luxury fashion brand J. Mendel, which has been in the Mendel family for five generations.

Corgan recently shared some scenes from family time while touring with Green Day this summer on Instagram.

"Family first, always. 🖤 In case you’re wondering what backstage is like …" he wrote, adding, "Fill your life with the things that matter most."

Danielle Simone Chloé Mendel and Billy Corgan

Corgan and and Mendel have been together since 2012 and got engaged in September 2022 on Mendel’s 30th birthday.

The couple exchanged vows in September 2023. Sharing the news along with video from the day in a joint Instagram post, the two thanked the many people who helped make their special day perfect.

"We cannot thank everyone enough for their kind words. 🥹🥹🥹 Our journey to marriage has certainly been unique but we wouldn’t have had it any other way, as we were married with our 2 children Augustus Juppiter and Philomena Clementine by our side ❤️❤️❤️," they wrote.



