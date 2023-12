STORY: The collection included the shirt he wore during the first half of the final in Qatar.

The sale makes it the most valuable item of sports memorabilia sold at auction this year but fell short of Sotheby's valuation which was over $10 million.

Michael Jordan’s jersey from the opening game of the 1998 NBA Final holds the record for the highest price paid for a game-worn sports memorabilia item, fetching $10.1 million last year.