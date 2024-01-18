Smethwick shredder blaze tackled by dozens of firefighters

More than 40 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a scrap facility.

West Midlands Fire Service said they were called just before 13:50 GMT on Thursday to the fire in a shredder at the site on Rabone Lane, Smethwick.

Eight fire engines were called to the scene with a "significant smoke plume in the area", the brigade said.

People living nearby were urged to keep all their doors and windows closed while parts of Rabone Lane were closed to drivers.

Firefighters were said to be "making good progress" with the fire and working to make sure it did not spread to nearby factories, a fire service spokesperson said.

A drone was used to help crews at the scene who were still tackling the blaze at 16:35 GMT.

People on social media in Birmingham reported seeing the smoke from the blaze from several miles away.

