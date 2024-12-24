SMF sees an increase of travelers for the holidays

Reuters

Former Nissan chief executive Carlos Ghosn cast doubt on the success of a potential merger between Honda and Nissan, saying the latter's plans "do not make sense" at a press conference on Monday. Honda and Nissan are expected to announce the start of business integration talks, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the carmakers strive to survive a rapidly changing industry landscape. "From an industrial point of view, there is duplication everywhere" between the two firms, Ghosn said, saying complementarity was necessary in a merger but none existed between Honda and Nissan.