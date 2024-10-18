‘Smile 2’ Sees $2.5M Previews; ‘Terrifier 3’ Ends First Week With Near $27M – Box Office
Paramount’s Smile 2 made $2.5M from previews last night at 3,000 locations, which is half million higher than the 2022’s movies $2M preview figure.
Today, the sequel opens on 3,619 screens. The film is certified fresh with an 85% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and PostTrak exits from fans last night are at 3 1/2 stars and 71% positive.
More from Deadline
'Smile 2' Review: An Intense Naomi Scott Takes On Sequel To 2022 Horror Hit That Just Feels Like More Of The Same
'Smile 2' Star Ray Nicholson On Being Inspired By Father Jack Nicholson: "My Hero"
Best of Deadline
Who Is Joe Locke's Mysterious 'Teen' In 'Agatha All Along'? All The Clues So Far
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.