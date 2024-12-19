Smirking Met Police sergeant poked female PC's bottom with vape pen

Ian Bargus resigned from the Metropolitan Police after being accused of sexual comments and poking a female colleague’s bottom with a vape pen (PA Archive)

A Metropolitan Police sergeant resigned in disgrace after poking a female colleague’s bottom with a vape pen and subjecting her to a slew of sexually charged remarks.

Ian Bargus told the PC to not wear tight trousers to work as he would get a “boner”, and asked her to give him a back massage in front of colleagues.

A misconduct hearing was told Bargus said to his fellow officer: “I know what you need. A strong experienced man like me who can give you a good time”, and later remarked: “So what are we going to do about this sexual tension?”

He was also found to have mimicked the PC’s accent, asked if she had “overstayed” in the UK, and suggested her degree from Romania was “equivalent to toilet paper”.

Bargus, who was a Sergeant in the Met’s East Area Command Unit, took early retirement from the force before he could face a misconduct hearing.

A panel concluded that the allegations against him were proven, and if still serving he would have been sacked.

The tribunal heard Bargus had a habit while on duty of commenting on the attractiveness of female colleagues and members of the public.

One male colleague called his behaviour “loads of tongue-in-cheek innuendo stuff”, while a female PC said Bargus would say “she would get it” as they drove past women in their patrol car.

The tribunal found there was a “sea of evidence” against Bargus, while the former Sergeant’s own explanations were sometimes “highly implausible”.

The first incident happened at the Jack Brown House patrol base in Romford in May 2020, as the female officer – referred to as PC A – walked up the stairs ahead of Bargus.

She told the tribunal she “felt a sharp pain on her backside” and turned around to see Bargus with his arm out, holding a vape in his hand.

“She said she froze as she did not understand what was happening”, the ruling stated.

She later told a colleague: “Bargus has just poke me in the bum as I was going up the stairs”.

And she sent a WhatsApp to a friend, saying: “I felt like punching him in the face. I turned and looked at him and he just stared at me with a dirty smirk on his face.”

Bargus denied the incident had taken place, but the tribunal found the allegation proven and also agreed that he had later made a comment about PC A’s tight trousers giving him a “boner”.

PC A said she was sat in a police minibus when Bargus asked for a back massage, and felt “humiliated” when she refused and he said: “Well, that’s your annual leave cancelled.”

The tribunal found he had made further sexualised comments, and in July 2020 mocked PC A’s degrees from Romania.

It found he was “rankled” by mention of her qualifications, as he does not have a degree, and he had mimicked her accent during the incident.

Bargus was found to have made a comment that PC A’s “ass got smaller”, asked if she “shaved down below”, and he made a lewd joke in their police car about PC A touching the gearstick, saying she was “touching my knob”.

When Bargus found out a complaint had been made about his behaviour, he commented: “If I found out who it is bleeding, I will rip his head off, I will get him sacked.”

The tribunal ruled that Bargus would have been dismissed if he was still a serving officer.

His name will be added to the Police Barring List.