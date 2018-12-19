Will Smith Confirms His Genie In 'Aladdin' Remake Will Be Blue Amid Backlash

Will Smith made a whole lot of people blue on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly tweeted its latest cover, which features the main cast of Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” including Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine) and Smith (Genie) dressed as their respective characters.

We can show you the world... of Disney’s live-action #Aladdin! Get a shining, shimmering, splendid first look at the reimagined classic in our magical First Look issue: https://t.co/Kwkcdfen5vpic.twitter.com/7NbyiRRcLH — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 19, 2018

And Smith’s Genie received a whole new world of criticism.

But the most overwhelming condemnation came from the original 1992 animated film’s most purist fans: They were disappointed that Genie (originally voiced by Robin Williams) wasn’t blue.

Will should have just blue himself? pic.twitter.com/vnIbKpal7Z — James Buttress (@jamesbuttress) December 19, 2018

They had one job with the genie... pic.twitter.com/YANAAtflcu — Cameron (@Camo1023) December 19, 2018

Their disapproval was so intense that Smith even felt compelled to respond to the backlash on Instrgram, explaining that Genie would be blue in the film. The 50-year-old actor said that his appearance on the EW cover was Genie’s form when disguised as a human.

The lack of blue wasn’t Twitter’s sole complaint, however. Users really went to town making fun of Smith’s look as Genie.

pic.twitter.com/LpUj5X9PpQ — your least favorite pun enthusiast...

