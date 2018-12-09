Will Smith Praises Mother-in-Law's Appearance: 'When Your Grandmother Looks Like Your Sister!'

Will Smith Praises His Mother-in-Law's Youthful Looks

Adrienne Banfield-Jones is looking good at 65 — and her son-in-law Will Smith knows it!

On Saturday, Smith called attention to the remarkably youthful glow of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s mother on his Instagram page.

The Suicide Squad actor, 50, shared a black-and-white picture of Banfield-Jones sandwiched between her grandchildren Jaden Smith, 20, and Willow Smith, 18. In black and yellow text, he wrote atop the sweet snapshot, “When your grandmother looks like your sister!”

Banfield-Jones was pleased with the post, commenting with a kiss emoji, “Mmmmmuah,” while Jaden’s pal Kylie Jenner, 21, gave the picture a like.

In May, Banfield-Jones wowed her fans in a bikini, and in September, she showed off her impressive abs again alongside Jada and Willow.

“That three generational thing,” Jada wrote alongside the September shot.

Banfield-Jones’ maintenance routine is no secret: In August, Jada shared a video of her mom using her toned arms to lift weights in the gym.

“Why is Gam Bam putting me to shame???” she asked her followers.

On Red Table Talk, Jada’s Facebook Watch show with Banfield-Jones and Willow, the family’s matriarch gets candid about difficult topics — from the domestic violence that she faced from Jada’s late father to her history with addiction.

In October, Banfield-Jones told PEOPLE that she does not mind discussing sensitive subjects so publicly.

“I always leave feeling like I’ve learned something from them,” she said. “I love coming to their house. I love coming to L.A. and spending time with them because I just leave so filled up.”