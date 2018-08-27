Smiths Falls celebrates Brooke Henderson's historic win

Brooke Henderson's historic win at the Canadian Women's Open has filled her hometown fans with pride.

"I think the entire world could have heard Smiths Falls screaming from the roof tops when she made that putt," said Jennifer Aunger-Ritchie.

The Smiths Falls real estate broker said she has two young daughters, four and seven, who have been learning the game at the Brooke Henderson juniors program at the Smiths Falls golf course.

"A lot of times you hear them say I'm gonna be the next Brooke," said Aunger- Ritchie.

Aunger- Ritchie thinks that Henderson's success, will lead to more girls signing up to play.

"It's a really big for then to have a woman to look up to especially for little girls who want to play golf."

Teenagers Harry Fleming and Aidan Desormeaux were heading off in a cart for a round of golf on Monday. They say its 'awesome' that a world class golfer learned the ropes on their local course.

"That girl came from here and now she's winning tournaments,"said Fleming, shaking his head in wonder.

Fleming said he's noticed more out-of-town license plates in at the club's parking lot, since the 20-year old golfer starting making a name for herself on the LPGA circuit.

Desormeaux said Henderson's winning ways have added cachet to the playing the course.

"It's like playing on the same ice as your favourite NHLer, or your favourite football player on the same field. She walked right here."

"She's going to be one of Canada's great sport heroes," said golf pro Paul Vaillancourt, who recognized Henderson's natural talent when she was only five years old.

"When I saw her swinging the club, I knew instantly she was going to have a career in golf. I knew that right away," said Vaillancourt​.

" I knew she that one day she was going to win the Canadian Open, " he said. "I just didn't think it would be so quick."

Golfer Randall Dunlop said Henderson has the kind of qualities all Canadians should emulate.

"I think the strength and courage she showed, particularly on the 18th hole was a transformational moment for Canada," said Dunlop.

Ten-year old Jack Dinsmore was practicing his putting with his grandfather. He said he dreams of growing up to be a pro, and Henderson makes that dream a possibility.

"She played really good," said Dinsmore. "I want to play like that some day too."