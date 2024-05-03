Smithy and Nessa odds-on to get married as Gavin and Stacey Christmas special announced

Fans of Gavin And Stacey are rejoicing this Friday after co-writers James Corden and Ruth Jones announced that the show would be returning one final time.

With the show’s imminent return, many are speculating about the cliffhanger at the end of 2019’s festive special and whether Smithy accepts Nessa’s shock proposal.

But fans needn’t wait with bated breath for the answer with bookies saying the character are currently odds-on at 8/11 to get married, giving viewers’ dream union a 56% chance of happening.

Meanwhile, Corden’s character is odds on at 1/3 to say no or provide an ambiguous answer, meaning he’s 2/1 to actually say “yes”.

A BonusCodeBets spokesperson said: “Oh my Christ! Mick’s going to be on the telly! And not just Mick, but Gavin, Stacey, Smithy, Nessa, Pam, Bryn, Gwen, and the whole gang as a brand new Gavin and Stacey Christmas special is confirmed to be hitting our screens this year.

“The previous special, aired in 2019 and became the most-watched show of the decade, ended on a cliffhanger with Nessa proposing to Smithy and now, latest odds via InstantCasino.com reveal the couple are odds on at 8/11 to get married, giving the fans’ dream union a 56% chance of happening.

“When it comes to Nessa’s direct question to Smithy, James Corden’s character is odds on at 1/3 (75%) to say no or provide an ambiguous answer, meaning he’s 2/1 to actually say ‘yes’. Whatever happens, it’s a certainty to be the pick of the Christmas viewing this year.”

The odds come after it was announced that last ever installment of the BBC sitcom will be shown on Christmas Day this year.

On Friday, Corden and Jones shared a picture of the completed script, titled “The Finale”, on Instagram.

The comedy originally ran over three series between 2007 and 2010 but returned for a one off Christmas special in 2019, which left viewers on a cliffhanger.

On December 25 this year, fans might finally find out if Smithy and Nessa (Corden and Jones’s characters) get together and if the details of the notorious secret “fishing trip” will come out.

Corden wrote on Instagram: “Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.”