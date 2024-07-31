Smoke From Adjacent Wildfires Rises From Colorado Hills

The Alexander Mountain Fire and the Stone Canyon Fire continued to burn strongly in northern Colorado on Tuesday, July 30.

In footage shared to X by Daniel Rourke, smoke from both fires can be seen.

The Alexander Mountain Fire, just west of Loveland, had burned 5,080 acres with zero percent containment by 8:30 pm on Tuesday. Officials said the Stone Canyon Fire had burned 1,320 acres by 9:00 pm the same day. Credit: @GamingCulturist via Storyful

Video Transcript

So that is the fire that just erupted north of Lions, which is just north of Boulder.

And that is the fire that's been burning since yesterday.

That's just west of Loveland about 10 miles north of us.

So that is the fire that just erupted north of Lions, which is just north of Boulder.

And that is the fire that's been burning since yesterday.

That's just west of Loveland, about 10 miles north of us.

So that is the fire that just erupted north of Lions, which is just north of Boulder.

And that is the fire that's been burning since yesterday.

That's just west of Loveland, about 10 miles north of us.