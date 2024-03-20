Smoke billows from building as Manhattan skyscraper catches fire
Pictures taken by eyewitness Stephen Beck show a plume of black smoke rising from the top.
Pictures taken by eyewitness Stephen Beck show a plume of black smoke rising from the top.
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff said fans of the former first lady shouldn't hold their breath over this one.
Barron was just 10 when his father was elected president. Now, after years of lying low, his ongoing college search and another presidential campaign could send him back into public view
“Are there days when I ask myself ‘What have I done?’ Yes," Grégoire Trudeau said in an interview with ELLE Canada.
Fox Business NetworkFox Business Network host Larry Kudlow asked Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary point-blank on Tuesday if he’d loan Donald Trump nearly a half-billion dollars in order to appeal the ex-president’s New York bank fraud case, saying it would “protect America’s name.”O’Leary essentially ignored Kudlow’s plea, despite saying hours earlier that the penalty against Trump was an “attack on America.”With just days to go until New York Attorney General Letitia James can start seizing Trump’
The late-night host responded to the former president's latest angry attack.
Adam Kinzinger taunted "Chief Whiney" over results in Tuesday's primaries.
The 'Underworld' star posted an image of her wearing blue pajamas in a hospital bed on her Instagram Tuesday
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, paid $82,500 last week to settle a lawsuit alleging that it had silenced a sexually harassed waitress by tricking her into an unfair hush money deal, according to the ex-employee’s lawyer.But the curiously worded contract left the former president’s own attorney Alina Habba—a rising star in his orbit—wide open to getting sued herself.Trump and his top advisers are already a magnet fo
The "Tonight Show" host came up with the most sarcastic defense of former President Donald Trump.
Former President Trump said Tuesday that he could pursue expelling the Australian ambassador if he was elected to a second term, hitting back at one of his prominent vocal critics. In a GB News interview with former British politician Nigel Farage, Trump called out the former Australian prime minister-turned-ambassador, Kevin Rudd. “I don’t know. He…
The animals don’t live in Tennessee and are illegal to own as pets, authorities said.
The "Tonight Show" host also predicted the former president's next move in his civil fraud case.
"I said that we were not going to change our minds. They started getting everyone including my grandmother to call me and say I was being ridiculous."
The supermodel filed for divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard — with whom she shares son Sylvester Apollo — in September 2022
Donald Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC News and George Stephanopoulos over comments the news anchor made on air involving the rape case brought against the former U.S. president by writer E. Jean Carroll. Trump, a Republican, is already embroiled in multiple unrelated legal battles as he seeks to avoid going to trial on four criminal indictments before the Nov. 5 U.S. election, when he will try to unseat Democratic President Joe Biden. The new lawsuit said the anchor of ABC's Sunday news program "This Week With George Stephanopoulos" "falsely stated on several occasions that Plaintiff had been found liable by multiple juries for the rape of Ms. E. Jean Carroll."
Another official photograph involving Catherine, Princess of Wales was digitally manipulated, according to a leading photo agency, sparking a second royal retouching controversy just as Kate was spotted in public for the first time in months.
Retired Gen. Mark Milley, former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, refused to trade barbs with former President Trump on Tuesday after being reminded of Trump’s social media post last year saying he should be executed. Trump said in September 2023 that Milley committed treason and should be put to death, threats that raised…
Watch the exact moment Taylor Swift noticed Travis Kelce in the crowd during her Singapore show.
A hiking guide who was leading a tour recently in Grand Teton National Park snapped a photo of a moose that isn't hiding but might be difficult for some to spot. Can you spot the moose in Douglas Scott's image? (Hint, it's not the distant object ...
Former President Donald Trump made a series of false claims on Tuesday while railing against the judge who issued the $454 million civil fraud judgment against him.